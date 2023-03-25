Jeremy Scotts, Moschino’s Most Memorable and Exaggerated Looks





In fashion, no one seems to have more fun with style than Jeremy Scott. This was evident at his namesake label which he launched in 1997 and especially at Moschino where he served as creative director from 2013 until March 20, 2023 when he announced he would be stepping down. Originally from Kansas City, Scott spent his formative years on a cattle farm in Missouri before moving to New York to study at the Pratt School of Design in 1992. During his senior year, he actually completed an internship for Moschinos’ public relations department before decamping. in Paris where he made his debut with his eponymous line. But it was in Milan that he ended up having his biggest success. With his appointment to the top creative position at Moschino, a role previously held by Rossella Jardini for nearly 20 years, Scott brought his keen eye for Pop Art and provocation. In Scotts’ world, nothing was off limits: bubble wrap, pool floats, baby bottles and trash bags were all fair game as textiles and accessories. Her often outrageous but always imaginative presentation was a reliable source for a smile every fashion month. Take, for example, the fall 2014 ode to SpongeBob Square Pants; spring 2016, when Bella Hadid held up an oversized Windex bottle that actually contained the new Moschinos fragrance; fall 2022, which saw models like Gigi Hadid and Jan Baiboon transformed into furniture, and spring 2016, during which one of the models wore a sign saying Car Wash in twinkling lights. Who could forget Nicki Minaj’s bondage-inspired look Manus x Machina Met Gala in 2016, or Katy Perry transforming into a full chandelier And cheeseburger on the pink carpet three years later? To pay homage to Scott’s sprawling oeuvre, we’ve rounded up some of the inventive and over-the-top looks from the designers who spent 10 years at Moschino. Check out all of the greatest hits below. Photo by Victor Boyko/WireImage A Moschino fall 2014 look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino spring 2015 look. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Anna Cleveland wears a Spring 2018 Moschino look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2017 look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2016 look. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue Katy Perry in Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2017 look. Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images A Moschino fall 2020 look. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images A Moschino spring 2018 look. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images A Moschino spring 2023 look. Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Moschino A pre-fall 2020 Moschino look. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Moschino A Moschino resort 2018 look. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage A Moschino fall 2022 look. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Jeremy Scott and Nicki Minaj attend the 2016 Met Gala at Moschino. Gotham Photo/GC Images A Spring 2022 Moschino look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2018 look. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage A spring 2020 Moschino look. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2022 look. Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images A Moschino spring 2014 look. Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images A Moschino spring 2023 look. Photo by Venturelli/WireImage Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino spring 2016 look. Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images A Moschino spring 2014 look. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images A Moschino Mens Spring 2016 look. Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2015 look. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Lily Collins wears a Moschino look for the 2013 Met Gala. Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images A spring 2020 Moschino look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2014 look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino spring 2016 look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A look from Moschino Mens Fall 2017. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images A Moschino spring 2018 look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2014 look. Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2017 look. Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images A spring 2020 Moschino look. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue Gwen Stefani in Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino spring 2016 look. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2022 look. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images A Moschino fall 2020 look. Photo by Catwalk/Getty Images A Moschino spring 2018 look. Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images A spring 2020 Moschino look.

