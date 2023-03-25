TikToker Realizes Mom’s ’90s Wedding Dress Matches Bella Hadid’s Outfit

A TikToker was browsing Instagram when she spotted a red carpet photo of Bella Hadid.

She said the dress was identical to the one her mother wore to get married in the 90s.

The designer’s TikTok showing off the vintage Gucci dress has since exploded.

A TikToker realized that the wedding dress that had been hanging in her mother’s closet for almost 30 years was the same Gucci dress that model Bella Hadid wore at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

“It’s the real dress, it’s exactly the same,” Florence, 20, told viewers in a March 18 TikTok, showing a photo of Hadid on the red carpet followed by a similar-looking white Gucci dress lying on a bed. “My mom has had this dress for about 20 years. It was in her closet. She got it in the 90s, I don’t even know, like 97, 98 for her wedding.”

Florence, who lives in Germany and declined to share her last name due to privacy concerns, told Insider she saw photos of Hadid in the dress while scrolling Instagram a few months ago and that she had realized that her mother had a seemingly identical dress.

“She didn’t have a lot of money back then,” Florence said on her TikTok, “And she just found it somewhere and she was so happy because it was Gucci and she really loved it. “

“She never realized what it was worth,” she added. In the comments, Florence estimated that her mother paid the equivalent of around $270 at the time. More recently the same dress sold for around $7,000 on the 1st Dibs online vintage market.

At this time, the family does not know if they will keep the dress, which has been altered, or if they will sell it. “She would definitely think about it if she got a reasonable offer,” Florence told Insider.

The original video has since been viewed over 950,000 times. Commenters en masse asked Florence to share the wedding photos and congratulated her on discovering a vintage treasure in her parents’ house “My daughter, I cry of happiness for you”, wrote a viewer.

“Do you want my kidney? I’ll take the dress,” commented another.

In a March 20 TikTok, Florence posted a follow-up where she shared a series of photos to “Femme Fatale” by the Velvet Underground, which she says was her parents’ wedding song. The photos are cropped to not show the faces, but she said they were from her parents’ wedding, although they “don’t want to have their faces on the internet, which I completely understand.”

She told viewers the dress was a hit: “Everyone loved it.”

“Wow your mom is so iconic,” another commented. Florence replied, “Facts.”

In 2022, when Hadid wore it at the Cannes Film Festival, she worked with recently retired celebrity stylist Law Roach. Roach, who once owned a vintage store, is known for finding surprising or seminal vintage pieces for customers, like the 40-year-old YSL set he pulled from his personal collection for Zendaya.

The dress that Hadid and Florence’s mother wore is both minimalist and fashion-forward. The white jersey dress has a boat neck, a straight skirt and a keyhole cutout to show off a gold buckle accessory on her accompanying thong. Or, as vogue described the best-selling label’s “super-sexy” Fall 1996 ready-to-wear collection, “the fashion equivalent of a one-night stand at Studio 54”.

Florence received some criticism in the comments, particularly from people who pointed out that spending hundreds of dollars on a dress reflects a level of privilege, which she addressed in replies to comments saying she doesn’t. had never meant to be insensitive, and pointing out that English is his second language.

She said the experience of going viral was a double-edged sword. “Love how I got the platform to share this story,” she told Insider via Instagram direct message. “On the other hand, the internet can be a very scary place and it can get overwhelming very easily.”

“I’m still figuring out how to handle all of this,” she told Insider. “I started TikTok out of fun, and as long as it stays that way, I’ll continue to make videos that I enjoy.”

As for the dress, Florence allows herself the possibility of wearing it for a special occasion. “Or, we’ll sell it who knows.”