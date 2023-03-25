Fashion
Owls set to meet Tennessee in Sweet 16 – UNIVERSITY PRESS
On Thursday night, FAU will face the 4 seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
After two wins so far at the NCAA Tournament, the FAU Men’s Basketball (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) now has its sights set on its next challenge, the University of Tennessee Volunteers (25 -10, 11-7 SEC) in the Sweet 16.
The Owls are coming off a win over 16 seeds and favorites to be this tournament’s Cinderella story, Fairleigh Dickinson University 78-70, and are looking to continue their own fairy tale run.
The Volunteers are looking to delay a historic season for the Owls and are coming off an impressive win over Duke University in the Round of 16, beating the Blue Devils 65-52.
The Sweet 16 Showdown will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, March 23.
At stake is a chance to advance to the Elite 8. For Tennessee, this would be their second appearance; As for the Owls, it would be their first in program history and only their third NCAA Tournament win.
The Owls’ 9th seed led some to label FAU as the Cinderella heading into the tournament, but their 33-3 record tied for best in the country says otherwise; so does head coach Dusty May.
We never felt like a Cinderella story, May said after the Round of 16 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. Because of our record, because of the players in this locker room.
The Owls have had some impressive wins thanks to the complementary team basketball they’ve played so far and are led by sophomore guard Johnell Davis, who has been the spark plug and leader of his crew.
In his final game, Davis became the first player in NCAA Tournament history to score 29 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in an NCAA Tournament game. The All-C-USA guard is averaging 13.9 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field.
Alongside him is fellow sophomore Alijah Martin, when paired with Davis, has proven to be a dangerous combo for the Owls, and is expected to be worked out ahead of this game against the Volunteers. Martins had 13.1 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field.
Tennessee will bring everything the Owls can handle. The 4-seeded Volunteers held off opponents with one of the best defenses in the nation, which ranks third in the NCAA in scoring defense, en route to a smooth 16-place finish.
What matters most is their intensity and physicality, May said of what sets him apart from the Volunteers. They play each possession as if it were the last.
Offensively, they relied on senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who had a career day in his victory over Duke, with 27 points on 10 of 13 shooting.
Both teams also like to rely on their depth. The Volunteers rely on a nine-man rotation that provides a very balanced scoring offense, and the Owls take a similar approach, averaging seven players 20+ minutes per game.
That’s the beauty of our team, May said. I think that took a lot of the stress off this year, knowing that we’re two at almost every position.
Physique will most likely be the determining factor for the winner of this match; both teams are well balanced defensively, so they will both be looking to assert their dominance.
The Broadway showdown is sure to turn into a deep battle, with the winner taking a spot in the Elite 8; which will put them 2 wins away from a national championship appearance at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS.
Zachary Watts is an editor for University Press. For more information regarding this story or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet it to @ZachWatts1_
|
