Ariana Madix Teases Reunion ‘Revenge’ Dress That Will Make Tom Sandoval’s ‘Eyes Bleed’





Here’s to hoping. Ariana Madix thinks her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion dress will make her cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s “eyes bleed.” In a selfie-style Instagram Story video from the set on Thursday, moderator Andy Cohen chatted with an off-camera Madix who we already know will be sitting directly to her right about her seemingly jaw-dropping outfit choice. “Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” the Bravo honcho, 54, asked Something About Her’s new co-owner, who replied, “I think it sure looks like that, huh?” Ariana Madix thinks her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion dress will make ex Tom Sandoval’s “eyes bleed.” “Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Andy Cohen asked an off-camera Madix from the set on Thursday. Instagram/@bravoandy Lisa Vanderpump who, by the sound of her voice, was already in her assigned seat to Cohen’s left rang to note that it was “half a revenge dress. “I think his eyes are going to bleed,” Madix said confidently in reference to Sandoval, prompting Cohen, who is gay, to admit, “I feel a little turned on myself.” Follow Page Six’s coverage of “Scandoval”: Although fans will have to wait weeks or even months to see Madix’s final outfit, she showed up for the taping in very sharp numbers. Lisa Vanderpump chimed in to note that it was “a revenge half-dress.” instagram Madix showed up to the taping wearing a 1-800-BOYS-LIE sweatshirt. Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID The “Drink at Home” founder, 37, was pictured getting out of her car wearing a mustard yellow tracksuit by Boys Lie. The fake 1-800-BOYS-LIE phone number was emblazoned on the hoodie, while the matching sweatpants read, “We’re sorry, the number you’re trying to reach has changed.” Earlier this month, Madix found a sexually explicit video of co-star Raquel Leviss on Sandoval’s phone, leading to the discovery that the two had “communicated inappropriately for months”. The Something About Her co-owner dumped Sandoval after nearly 10 years together when she found out about his months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. arianamadix/Instagram “Heartbroken” and “blindsided,” the blonde beauty immediately ended her nearly 10-year relationship with frontman Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. News of the affair rocked the cast of “Pump Rules” and beyond, as cameras quickly resumed capturing the spinoff for inclusion in the currently airing 10th season. Cohen has repeatedly said that producers have not gone back and edited existing footage in light of what has been dubbed “Scandoval”, but he assured viewers that “the foreshadowing” of this would all continue to play out in future episodes. Of Leviss’ recent rambling remarks on “Scandoval,” Madix said, “I don’t pay attention to any of that.” Instagram/Raquel Leviss Sandoval, 40, released two public statements about the ordeal and filmed a particularly tense scene with Madix, during which the ‘Buying Back My Daughter’ actress urged the self-proclaimed musician ‘to die’. Meanwhile, she hasn’t acknowledged the existence of her mistress, even after Leviss, 28, told a paparazzo earlier this week that she was eager to apologize to Madix in person and “take responsibility for [her] actions” at the meeting. Of the former beauty pageant queen’s rambling remarks, Madix told another dad, “I don’t pay attention to any of that.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/03/23/ariana-madix-teases-reunion-revenge-dress-will-make-tom-sandovals-eyes-bleed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related