Selena Gomez wears wedding dress in new photo





The father of the bride fans, take note! It looks like Steve Martin and Martin Short, who starred in the hit 1991 film, are officially off to another wedding. This time, however, they won’t be taking on the roles of stressed-out father-of-the-bride George Banks and eccentric wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer. While filming the third season of their hit Hulu series Only murders in the buildingthe duo appear to be joining co-star Selena Gomez as she apparently prepares for a wedding. Yesterday, March 21, 2023, Martin went to his Twitter page to share two behind-the-scenes photos from the set. In his first post, Martin, who plays Charles-Haden Savage, wears a classic black tuxedo as he stands arm in arm with Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora. In the photo, Gomez wears a strapless lace and tulle wedding dress with a full skirt and flowing veil. The caption reads: “Guess what just happened!” He then shared an additional photo of Gomez with Short, who plays Oliver Putnam, in a black velvet tuxedo paired with a red sash and buttonhole; in this short, Gomez adds wrist-length white gloves to her look. That caption reads, “Turns out that happened too.” Fans were quick to note the similarities between the show and the movie. According Peopleone Twitter user responded to Martin’s post, saying, “The bride’s neighborAnother writes:Wasn’t there a movie called oh yes, I understand. Cheer ” Gomez also shared photos memorable day on set. In her post, she is seen in the same wedding dress sitting in what appears to be her trailer. “I don’t have a caption. Just a normal day at work,” she wrote on Instagram. Her snaps gave fans a closer look at Mabel’s take on wedding style. Her sleek updo, classic ballgown, and dangling earrings were paired with a bold red lip and white Dr. Martens, a nod to the character’s typically edgier clothing choices. This isn’t the first time the comedic duo have sung a semblance of their hit The father of the bride the roles. In December 2022, Martin and Short co-hosted Saturday Night Live and parodied their hit movie with a fake trailer for Father of the Bride Part 8. According CNNGomez also joined the skit as Annie’s wedding performer, hired by Franck for the big day. Although there is no word yet on when season three of Only murders in the building will return to Hulu, we know season two ended with a jump of about a year into the future. Meanwhile, has Mabel found a love she’s ready to marry when the show resumes? If these new photos are any indication, a major twist could be on the way.

