Pump Rules’ Raquel Wears Mint, Ariana Rocks ‘Revenge Dress’ in Reunion





Rachel Leviss brought dramatic heat and drama to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. The reality star, 28, was spotted entering a studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 23, in a silky dress. The mint-colored number featured an asymmetrical neckline, with one shoulder covered and the other bare. The dress was fashionably cinched at her waist and to make the look even sexier, both of her legs were exposed. For added detail, a piece of fabric was tied at her hips and cascaded down her leg. Raquel also rocked a pair of nude stilettos finished with a lace-up strap. Her makeup featured a dewy face, glossy lips, smoky eyeshadow and dramatic lashes. Raquel separated her shoulder braids in the middle and rocked beach waves, and to top it off, she wore silver rings and held a black clutch. The reunion will explore the California native case with its co-star Tom Sandoval amid his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Host Andy Cohen taken to instagram Thursday, to tease fans with Arianas seeking reunion. Although she’s off-screen in the clip, Cohen, 54, asked reality TV star Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today? What the beautiful blonde replied to in the background, I have a feeling it certainly looks like that, huh? She then added with a laugh, I think her eyes are going to bleed, apparently referring to Tom. A day before the taping, Raquel opened up to TMZ about her current relationship with Tom, 39, and revealed she is unsure if they will stay together and go on a break. Raquel publicly apologized for her actions via social networks on March 8, three days after the case was announced. I want to apologize for my actions and my choices to Ariana, my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must assume my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana, she wrote. Raquel continued, I have sought emotional validation through intimate relationships that are unhealthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others, and often prioritizing intimate connection over my friendships. Tom too wrote an apology message that same day: First and foremost, I want to apologize to everyone who has been hurt by this process. Above all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt someone I love. I can only imagine how devastating this was for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really awful about this. My biggest regret is dishonoring Ariana. The broadcast date of the meeting has not yet been released.

