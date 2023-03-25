33 Stylish Window Treatment Ideas That Dress Up Interiors In An Instant | Architectural Summary





It’s a hard truth to accept: just as most people are better dressed (sorry, that’s true!), so are windows. Curtains, blinds and blinds should not be an afterthought, but an important part of the design of the room. Additionally, window coverings add privacy, conserve energy, and bring an extra element of pattern or color into a space. Whatever your intention, window treatments are the perfect way to enhance or soften a room, Houston designer Kara Childress said. Patterned draperies can add depth and create a focal point in a room, while natural or plain-textured woven panels add an extra layer of detail to a space. Plus, a sheer panel acts as a petticoat, gently adding a soft layer that blocks out unsightly objects or harsh light. Whether you’re hoping to maximize natural light in your living room or add the perfect finishing touch to home decor, we’ve rounded up a plethora of window treatment ideas from designers and the ADVERTISEMENT archives to do the job well. What is the most popular window treatment today? Wading through window treatment ideas comes with a problem akin to ordering coffee at Starbucks: too many options. Luckily, the designers were ready to weigh in with some insider interior design tips. Simplicity is timeless and never really goes out of style, says Vermont-based designer Dorset Joshua Smith, who loves tailored European pinch pleats and classic Roman shades. It may not be the trend, but it’s still beautiful, light and fresh in more traditional window coverings. Pinch pleats are also a staple of the Minnesota designer Bria Hammel, who likes them to look tailored and classic without being too fussy (a major plus). If you’re a nicer person, you’re also in luck: We were definitely seeing a rise in draperies that have a cornice above them, and tassels, trims and tiebacks, Smith says. Miriam Dillion of Washington, D.C. Barnes Vanze Architects notes that customers are asking for automated Roman shades behind more traditional pleated panels, while Eddie Maestri, principal architect, creative director and owner of Dallas study teachers, sees both Panels and Roman Shades taking the top spot. Whatever you choose, remember: draperies are a big part of the budget, so we want them to last. It’s not something you want to overdo and be tired of the pattern or detail in a few years, Smith says. What types of curtains are in fashion? Many of my clients want to use lightweight, airy fabrics, like linen, says Susan Spath, director of Solana Beach, California. Kern & Co. It gives window treatments a softer look and is not as heavy. We also do a lot of sheers. The sheers frame the window nicely and give an extra layer to make the home even cozier. Perhaps thanks to great millennials around the world, Maestri is seeing a triumphant return to old-fashioned cornice boards and even new versions of balloon shades, as well as micro-shutters. What can I use instead of curtains? Maybe you’re not a fan of dusting, or maybe you just don’t want to shell out all your shekels for draperies. If you’re looking for an alternative to heavy fabric options like drapery panels or floor-to-ceiling curtains, Dillion recommends recessed woven shades that offer texture and interest but aren’t too bothersome to the eyes. Stained glass windows and outdoor solar shades are part of Spath’s non-curtain ideas and will not detract from the architecture. Of course, there may be a more natural solution, especially for first-floor bedroom ideas, as Maestri says: even greenery outside can add strategic privacy. Whether you’re looking for simple roller blinds, preppy pleats or whimsical ruffles, you’re sure to find inspiration for 33 designs to suit the style of your window, your room and, most importantly, you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/window-treatment-ideas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related