Jennifer Aniston’s pink floral dress is perfect for summer





Jennifer Aniston is known for her love of LBDs and neutral colorways, a quick look at her red carpet outfits over the years will prove it. But yesterday, in a rare departure from her go-to monochrome palette, the actress wore a bright and colorful halterneck dress for a press appearance and we’re obsessed. It definitely reminds us of something about Rachel Green, the iconic Jen Friends character, would wear. The dress in question is the Falone dress by Isabel Marant toile. The pink floral number is made from lightweight chiffon sprinkled with colorful dots to create the look of a floral print. The dress features ruching in the center of the design to give extra texture, with the thin pink halter straps starting at the ruching at the neckline. Jen was appearing on an American talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan as part of the promotional tour of his Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 in which she plays alongside Adam Sandler. Show host Ryan Seacrest took to Instagram to share a photo with Jen after the interview. We love that Jen paired the dress with magenta strappy heeled sandals that perfectly matched the color of the dress’s backless straps. It’s a bold look for the usually minimalist queen and it gives us some real summer vacation inspiration. We may be waiting for summer clothes time, but there’s no harm in preparing for when the sun finally comes out. Shop Jen’s dress and the best Main Street lookalikes now: Isabel Marant toile Falone Gathered printed chiffon midi dress Credit: Net-A-Porter Reiss Pippa floral-print midi dress 1 credit Retro Floral Strappy Maxi Dress Now 55% off 1 credit Hope & Ivy Plus flutter sleeve wrap maxi dress in fuchsia floral Credit: ASOS As Jen continues her press tour, I hope she continues to take color risks. We’re here for the style inspo. Follow Alexandria on instagram.

