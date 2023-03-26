What to Know – NBC New York

What there is to know Eight months ago, a 35-year-old woman was found dead in her Manhattan bed. The NYPD just identified her as Kathryn Marie Gallagher and said her death was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office says Gallagher, an acclaimed fashion designer who had more than two dozen collections under her own label and showed at Fashion Week in New York and Paris, died of a combination of toxic drugs and ruled how ‘drug-facilitated robbery;’ the NYPD did not elaborate

Gallagher was working on a fall 2022 collection at the time of her death; Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox are among the icons she has dressed, her sisters wrote in an obituary shared on the alumni page of the Rhode Island School of Design, which she attended.

It was July 24, 2022. NYPD officers responding to a 911 call to a Manhattan apartment building found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive in a bedroom. She showed no obvious signs of trauma.

On Friday, eight months after the day she was found, police identified the woman as Kathryn Marie Gallagher, a Pennsylvania-born painter and “internationally acclaimed fashion designer,” according to her obituary.

And they declared his case a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office, reached on Friday, said Gallagher died of acute poisoning from the combined effects of alcohol, fentanyl, ethanol and p-fluorofentanyl. The latter is a designer drug linked to overdose deaths in eight states between late 2020 and June 2021, According to the CDC. The city medical examiner also said Gallagher died of a drug-facilitated robbery, indicating that someone may have drugged Gallagher to steal something, although the NYPD did not elaborate.

Gallagher was found on a bed in her Eldridge Street flat shortly before 9pm that summer night in July. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Friday, police did not say what, if anything, was missing from his home.

Drug-facilitated robbery was also listed as the manner of death for two men – one a beloved social worker, the other a visiting political consultant from Washington, DC, who mysteriously died in separate incidents after leaving the bars of Hell’s Kitchen in 2022. their bank accounts were emptied. Law enforcement sources said Gallagher’s is separate from those and is still under investigation.

Law enforcement sources have linked Gallagher’s death to 26 others, including five deaths on the Lower East Side, although there is no official indication that the case is linked. As for the other cases, police charged Kenwood Allen with the deaths of two men. Alen was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in December.

Gallagher’s family said in a statement to NBC New York that “the homicide determination shared by the medical examiner today confirms what we knew: Katie was the victim of a crime. waiting for the official decision. Sharing this new aid let us set the record straight, demand accountability and mourn more openly.”

The family statement went on to say that they are “grateful for any developments that help us move forward, focus on Katie’s life and legacy, and raise awareness about fentanyl and similar drugs. used as weapons against innocent people”.

According to a obituary published on the alumni page of the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design, Gallagher created her own fashion line – Katie Gallagher – in New York in 2010. She has made more than two dozen collections under this label which were created during New York and Paris fashion weeks and worked on his 27th collection at the time. of his death. Her sisters wrote that she planned to show this collection in the fall of 2022.

The obituary, shared by her sisters, says she has dressed Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox, and says her work has been featured in magazines like Vogue, ‘The Cut’, ‘Elle’ and ‘Glamour’ over the years . Gallagher moved to Chinatown after attending RISD after growing up in rural Pennsylvania, and it was there that she honed her craft, he said.

The sisters described a fearless designer committed to excellence, one with a heart and a touch, so gently magnanimous that people and even animals were drawn to her.

“Like AA Milne’s Eeyore, she preferred dark days and cold rain. As a child, she was drawn to the woods, mixing potions and playing there with her sisters. Animals were drawn to her gentle, calm demeanor. She could talk to them and once even touched a deer in the quiet of the trees. She loved poetry and heavy metal,” reads her obituary. “She felt deeply, though she couldn’t always express it, and she had a huge, forgiving heart. When she was younger, she was an obsessive athlete, gymnast, and state-qualified long-distance runner. Katie loved Halloween, witches and ghosts, and had the tattoos to let everyone know.”

“She was unique, beautiful, smart, shameless and always eager. She was hardworking and talented, with so many ideas and plans for future projects,” the sisters’ recollection continued. “We are so proud of who she was and all that she accomplished in her short but full and beautiful life. She was Katie, our daughter, sister, aunt and friend.”

A memorial was held for Gallagher in Pennsylvania last August. Another celebration of life is planned for this month of May.

Anyone with information about Gallagher’s case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.