Athletics win three events to open Ole Miss Classic





OXFORD, Miss. Ole Miss Athletics opened the competition on home soil with three wins on a short but productive first day of action at the Ole Miss Classic on Friday. The Rebels swept both hammer throws, with Davis live winning the women’s crown in her first competition since winning the NCAA indoor shot put title two weeks ago, and the freshman phenom Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan also winning the men’s title in his first outdoor action in 2023. Davis, who also qualified for the USA and USA first team in the hammer last year, opened her season at 67.82m / 222-06 in the fifth round. That distance currently places her at No. 2 in the NCAA, East Region and SEC. Davis beat his teammate Shey Taiwo five-incher, who took second place with a season-best 67.69m / 222-01 (NCAA No. 3). Senior Fellow All American Jasmine Mitchell was third at 65.42m/214-07 in his outdoor debut (No. 5 NCAA). Robinson-O’Hagan won the men’s edition in impressive fashion by 31 feet at a first distance of 68.53m/224-10. This mark places him at No. 2 in the Ole Miss Book of Records, and this season he currently ranks No. 6 in the NCAA, No. 4 in the Eastern Region and No. 2 in the SEC. Freshman in red shirt Mason Hickel finished second with a new career high of 58.86m / 193-01 (Miss Ole history #10). Ole Miss also had a double to close the day in the women’s 200 meters. Senior Arionna Augustine took the win with a season-best 23.87 (+0.8), along with fellow senior Jayda Eckford not far behind as runners-up with a season-best 23.91 (+0.8). Other notable finishes for Ole Miss Friday were Tristyn Wooley (second, 21.47, SB) and keith robinson (third, 21.48, PR) in the men’s 200 meters, raw skye (second, 5.83m/19-01.50, SB) and Kyla McLaurin (third, 5.67m/18-07.25, PR) in the women’s long jump, and Emma Freeman (third, 42.36m/139-0, No. 8 in Miss Ole’s history) in the women’s javelin. Competition resumes at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION 200 meters women 1. Arionna Augustine 23.87 (+0.8)MS

2. Jayda Eckford 23.91 (+0.8)MS

7. Graycyn Yelverton 25.49 (+0.3) PR

9. Meg Gobel 25.60 (+0.3)SB

14. Laurel Foucher 25.87 (-0.5) PR

24. Sara Van Aken 26.73 (-0.5) MS

28. Annie Strong 27.68 (-1.4) PR men’s 200 meters 2. Tristyn Wooley 21.47 (+0.4)MS

3. keith robinson 21.48 (+0.4) RP men’s pole vault 3. Noah Mumme 5.06m/16-07.25

4. Miles Walden 5.06m/16-07.25 PR, T-No. 10 Miss Ole’s Story

6. Logan Kelley 5.06m/16-07.25 PR, T-No. 10 Miss Ole’s Story

ten. Frankie Amore 4.66m/15-03.50

11. Ford Maberry 4.51m/14-09.50 Women’s long jump 2. raw skye 5.83m/19-01.50 (+0.8) DB

3. Kyla McLaurin 5.67m/18-07.25 (+1.2) PR

6. Meg Gobel 5.48m/17-11.75 (+2.6) PR

9. Laurel Foucher 5.26m/17-03.25 (+4.0) DB

ten. christian hill 5.23m/17-2 (+1.1) SB

14. Annie Strong 4.93m/16-02.25 (+1.2) PR Men’s Long Jump 5. Carson Walls 6.83m/22-5 (+1.0) SB

11. Peyton Lowery 6.04m/19-09.75 (+2.3)

12. Pierce Generous 5.71m/18-9 (+1.9) SB women’s hammer 1. Davis live 67.82m/222-06 SB, #2 NCAA, #2 East, #2 SEC

2. Shey Taiwo 67.69m/222-01 SB, #3 NCAA, #3 East, #3 SEC

3. Jasmine Mitchell 65.42m/214-07 SB, No. 5 NCAA, No. 5 East, No. 4 SEC

8. Tedreauna Britt 54.27m/178-01 PR, n°11 Ole Miss History

9. Brooke Frank 52.17m/171-02 PR, n°14 Ole Miss History hammer for men 1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 68.53m / 224-10 SB, No. 6 NCAA, No. 4 East, No. 2 SEC, No. 2 Ole Miss History

2. Mason Hickel 58.86m/193-01 PR, n°10 Ole Miss History

3. Joseph Lanham 58.45m/191-09 SB

4. Costen Campion 55.64m/182-06 PR, n°15 Ole Miss History Women’s javelin 3. Emma Freeman 42.36m/139-00 SB, n°8 Ole Miss History

5. Abigail Green 39.48m/129-06 SB, n°12 Ole Miss History

7. Sara Van Aken 37.51m/123-01 SB

11. Meg Gobel 27.14m/89-0SB

12. Annie Strong 24.12m/79-2SB

13. Laurel Foucher 22.39m/73-5SB For more Ole Miss Track & Field and Cross Country news, follow the Rebels on Twitter (@OleMissTrack),FacebookAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olemisssports.com/news/2023/3/24/track-and-field-track-field-wins-three-events-to-open-ole-miss-classic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related