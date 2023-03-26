I need a top that isn’t a white t-shirt





For more of Cuts’ favorite fashion, beauty and home finds, subscribe to the weeklyCutting shop Newsletter. Let’s start by identifying exactly what a white t-shirt is used for in your wardrobe so that we can evaluate equivalents for special occasions accordingly: (1) Its versatility . An almost literal blank canvas, it goes with everything from jeans to fancy skirts. It looks great with a clean style or adorned with a jumble of necklaces, and it layers perfectly under sweaters and jackets.

(2) It’s comfortable. The kind of nice garment that never bothers you with too much tightness or itching or wayward banging and pinching. You can put it on for any occasion or outing without worrying about whether it might hamper your ability to move, breathe or have fun.

(3) It is trendless. The same plain white t-shirt you owned in college still holds up a decade later.

(4) It is machine washable. You can sweat in it, put it in a suitcase, spill ketchup on it with no problem. Just one wash and it’s like new. In sum, it’s the ultimate wardrobe workshop, omnipotent in almost every way, except for one thing at the heart of the question you posed: a white t-shirt is inherently a special In some ways, that’s the beauty of a white T-shirt, it’s what you do with it! On the other hand, its otherwise superheroic qualities have effectively honed your palate, raising your standards for what a single garment can accomplish, hence the desire to kit out your special occasion wardrobe with everything also industrious. At least, that’s what I guess. So here are my suggestions: Photo: Courtesy of Harling Ross Anton I got this one in college (see: point #3 above) at Urban Outfitters. The tag fell off a long time ago, so honestly, I don’t remember. It’s not important, however. What’s important is the silhouette (just off the shoulder, enough to frame your collarbones, but not SO off the shoulder that it looks like a 2016 relic) and material (cotton, which is sweat resistant and machine washable). A definitive wardrobe is the top I reach for any cold weather night out occasion that requires my outfit to be a bit special, but I don’t have the time or inclination to try too hard , and I must not only trust but know that my outfit will do its job. And it still is. Photo: Courtesy of Harling Ross Anton Sibling is a really smart brand that repairs and adapts used men’s shirts, turning them into clever, one-of-a-kind tops. They immediately came to mind when I was thinking about how to answer this question, as buttonholes are an obvious equivalent of white t-shirts, and the sibling iterations specifically tick that special box thanks to the uniqueness of each pattern. So they’re a bit less of a blank canvas, but still pretty classic and wearable. Photo: Courtesy of Harling Ross Anton A close cousin of the white t-shirt: the humble tank top! But with a special touch that takes nothing away from versatility and comfort. I have this style in gray from the K.ngsley brand, which is one of its shortest models and goes wonderfully with high-waisted trousers. However, I’m also a big fan of the longer options. They are easy to layer pieces that are also the focal point of an entire outfit, which is no small feat. Photo: Courtesy of Harling Ross Anton This one from liou is probably my #1 most packed hot weather travel item and it’s on sale! I find it as versatile, comfortable and trend-free as my favorite white tees, but more suitable for special occasions thanks to its fitted silhouette and subtle detailing. When shopping for one of these, don’t overlook the men’s section! They often have the best choice. Sign up for the Cut Shop newsletter. A stylish weekly guide to help you make good choices on what to spend your money on. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.

