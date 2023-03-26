Fashion
The mysterious death of a New York fashion designer ruled a homicide | new York
The death of a rising New York fashion designer last year may be linked to a series of drug-facilitated robberies in the city, authorities have revealed.
Mystery has surrounded the death of Kathryn Marie Gallagher, 35, since she was found dead in her apartment on Manhattan’s Lower East Side on July 24 last year.
Gallagher, whose designs have been worn by Lady Gaga, actor Laverne Cox and dancers from the New York City Ballet, showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said.
But on Friday, the New York Police Department ruled Gallagher’s death a homicide after the city medical examiner concluded she died of acute poisoning caused by a mixture of fentanyl, p- pluorofentanyl and ethanol. Investigators also characterized her mode of death as drug-facilitated theft, indicating that someone may have drugged her to steal something.
NYPD investigators did not elaborate, but would investigate whether Gallagher was intentionally given a dangerous mix of drugs by someone attempting to rob her.
There were no arrests and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.
The designer family said in a statement to NBC News May the homicide determination shared by the medical examiner today confirm what we knew: Katie was the victim of a crime. Sharing this news helps us set the record straight, demand accountability and grieve more openly.
Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Gallaghers’ death is similar to 26 other deaths in the city over the past year that they have attributed to drug-facilitated robbery, although there are no has no official indication that his case is linked to others.
In December, police charged Kenwood Allen, 33, in the overdose deaths of two men who were killed after they were approached at nightclubs, drugged and robbed.
Prosecutors allege Allen was a member of a team of violent Manhattan robbers which targeted nightclub goers.
They target their victims by leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then, either by force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewellery, cash, high-end watches and phones from their victims, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. during a press briefing.
The wave of drug-facilitated robbery deaths was initially linked to men frequenting gay nightclubs, but Essig said they didn’t particularly believe they were targeting gay members, relying solely on monetary gain.
According to an obituary published on Gallaghers College websiteshe launched her own fashion line in 2010 and showed more than two dozen Katie Gallagher collections.
Her work, according to the obituary, has been featured in Vogue, The Cut, Elle and Glamor magazines. Like AA Milnes Bourriquet, she preferred dark days and cold rain. As a child, she was drawn to the woods, mixing potions and playing there with her sisters. Animals were attracted to his gentle and calm demeanor, he said.
The presence of fentanyl as an instrument in the Gallaghers murder is likely to raise already high concerns about the dangers of the synthetic narcotic linked to two-thirds of more than 100,000 fatal overdoses in the United States last year.
About 60 bars, restaurants and galleries across the city are now giving out fentanyl test kits, the New York Times reported last weekas part of an effort to educate people about the medications they can take.
But drug-facilitated theft deaths are another indication that the fentanyl crisis, which has sparked calls from lawmakers to list Mexican fentanyl-trafficking drug cartels as terrorist organizations, is amplifying deadly crime.
