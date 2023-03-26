Murder of Katie Gallagher: Fashion designer’s death found in Manhattan apartment ruled homicide 8 months later

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — New York City detectives now believe the July death of a fashion designer is linked to a series of drug-facilitated robberies that claimed the lives of at least five other people, according to law enforcement sources.

On Friday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Kathryn Marie Gallagher’s death a homicide due to the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl and ethanol.

A neighbor who had helped Gallagher inside the previous night noticed the door to his Eldridge Street flat was locked with the key still in the lock. The neighbor came in to make sure she was okay and found Gallagher face up on the bed.

Gallagher was the victim of a grand robbery, the sources said, and his death is linked to a pattern of drugged and robbed victims.

A suspect in two previous deaths in the scheme, Kenwood Allen, has already been charged with murder. At the time of his arraignment, prosecutors said they expected additional charges related to other victims who did not survive.

In total, detectives investigated 26 incidents between March 18 and December 8 which include two separate patterns. Five fatal overdoses have been associated with these patterns.

The pattern is related to, but distinct from, a similar sometimes-fatal drug/robbery group that involved the LGBTQ community.

Gallagher was an American fashion designer and founder of her own brand.

According to a GoFundMe page, Gallagher created her own fashion line called Katie Gallagher in 2010 and made 26 collections which premiered during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

She was working on her 27th collection at the time of her death.

His funeral was held at State College, Pennsylvania last August.

