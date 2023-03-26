Fashion
Bariatric patients to strike a pose, model in the McAllen fashion show
Rachel Rodriguez was diabetic and insulin dependent, and Nicanor Barrera had difficulty breathing and often had pain all over his body. Both of their stories stemmed from struggles with their health and weight, but that was then, and is now, their new life thanks to bariatric surgery.
Rachel and Nicanor decided to have surgery after struggling to lose weight and incurring health risks. Now, not only have they lost weight, but they feel better about themselves both physically and emotionally.
They even undertook something that would otherwise be unusual.
The South Texas Health Systems (STHS) Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Center will celebrate its patients’ successes with its inaugural fashion show on Saturday, where Rachel and Nicanor will take the stage.
The event will take place at the Radisson Hotel McAllen Airport, located at 2721 S. 10t St., McAllen from 6-8:30 p.m. The fashion show will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tom Castaeda, director of marketing and public relations for the system, said the show gives every former patient the opportunity to share their stories.
Their complete change after surgery and how proud they were of their overall journey and success was truly inspiring, Castaeda said. We really wanted to share this with the community and promote weight loss which is a tool you can use to lose weight but also comes with a commitment to make drastic lifestyle changes.
The show will consist of seven models, four women and three models, as well as two models who will attend the event virtually, including Hidalgo County 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres.
Each model will borrow clothes donated by Leona Style and The Boot Jack with make-up and hair styling by Labpro.
When organizing the show, STHS focused on what the models wanted.
We asked them what is your favorite color? What part of your body are you most proud of and want to show off? Just to make sure that when they’re modeling they’re completely and 100% comfortable in what they’re walking in, Castaeda said. They are super excited.
Rachel, a 51-year-old Brownsville native, will take to the runway as a model at Saturday’s fashion event after undergoing the surgery at the center nearly 10 years ago.
She had been diagnosed with diabetes and had started taking insulin to balance her sugar levels and due to the medication she had gained weight.
For Rachel, the operation gave her the opportunity to take her health into her own hands.
I wasn’t focusing on losing weight. I was focusing on my a1c, I was focusing on my diabetes, Rachel said. My goal was to stop the insulin, to stop the drugs.
However, she was not only worried about how her health would affect her, but also how it would affect her children.
I have to do this because I need to be healthy for my children, Rachel said in a shaky voice as she recalled her moments before the operation.
She explained that before the operation she weighed around 212 pounds and now after 10 years after the operation she weighs 121 pounds and continues to lose weight.
But it wasn’t easy.
It’s the number one misconception that people think you took the easy way out, Rachel said, adding that after recovering from the operation she received a lot of negative feedback from people.
Weight-loss surgery takes work and a commitment to your health, she said.
I’m happy because I’m healthy, Rachel said excitedly.
Now she uses her experience to encourage others who are having the surgery.
In fact, her 22-year-old daughter also had surgery recently. Rachel explained that she motivated and mentored her through the ups and downs of the process.
Although it was for health reasons, she added that the operation had also boosted her confidence.
I want people to see that this surgery can help you lose weight, Rachel said. I am very excited; I can not wait to be there.
Nicanor, a 48-year-old Brownsville resident and former bariatric center patient, said the surgery gave him a new sense of motivation to pursue a more active lifestyle.
He explained that throughout his life, his weight would fluctuate depending on the situations in his life.
The older I got, the harder it became for me to lose weight, Nicanor said of the time his mother was battling cancer, which only motivated him to be healthier for her.
His mother often reminded him and his brother to take care of themselves. It was this moment in her life that sparked her journey through bariatric surgery.
I feel better than when I was in my thirties,” Nicanor said with a sigh of relief. I look and feel so much healthier. My skin is different, my gait is different, back pain is gone, knee pain is gone, foot pain is gone.
He explained that the operation had an overall positive impact on all aspects of his life, including his self-confidence.
There is a little more pep in my approach. I’m a bit more confident, Nicanor said. Back to old Nick, I don’t know what else to say. I feel younger.
Although nervous about taking the stage, both Nicanor and Rachel believe it’s important to represent and show the positive impact of bariatric surgery.
A celebration of transformation It’s a metamorphosis, it’s butterflies that were kind of in a cocoon and now they’ve blossomed into these awesome butterflies, Castaeda said.
