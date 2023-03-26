A menswear expert on how to inject style into a wardrobe

Ask The Kit is the actual advice column you didn’t know you needed. Each month, style expert Shayne Stephens answers your pressing questions about men’s style. What are the best men’s shirts? What type of costume should I buy if I only have one? Send your questions to ask@thekit.ca

The last three years have thrown my style into a loop. I no longer feel like my wardrobe represents where I am in life, and I want to rebuild it. To be honest, I‘I’m lost. Where do we even start? —Anders, Toronto

Anders, I’ll let you in on a little secret: even the most fashionable men among us have felt lost at some point in their style journey.

I found myself in a situation similar to yours a few years ago when I moved from Winnipeg to Toronto. While I had always imagined myself dapper, the move revealed some major cracks in my sartorial foundation. The rockabilly looks that had defined my backpacking years at home suddenly felt foreign and uncomfortable in my new surroundings. Insecurity crept in. Was I going to have to join the brigade of suits and ties that I saw every morning on the metro, or worse still, give up all color for black? That thought sent a shiver down my spine. Certainly, I was evolving and my wardrobe needed it too. But how… and without getting lost in the process?

The first step for me took the form of a philosophical paradigm shift. Until then, I had equated style only with fashion and trend. Reading the pages of “GQ”, however, I realized that personal style is so much bigger than fashion, informed by so much more. I didn’t need to wear designer clothes – or even know who Issey Miyake was – to be stylish. I already had it. And in a unique way. You also already have style: just tweak it, tweak it, and make it your own, based on the interests, hobbies, and musical tastes that are already authentic to you.

Psychobabble aside, there are simple and practical strategies that will help move your wardrobe in the right direction. Here are the five things I recommend you do:

Assess your lifestyle

For me, this is the most important first step because it gives a clear picture of who you are and your style. Are you required to follow a dress code in any area of ​​your life? How do you get to work? What are your hobbies? Do you spend a good part of the year in a warm place? The answers to these questions will help you identify areas to focus on. For example, let’s say you wear casual suits to work and golf on the weekends. Craft elevated polo shirts, which look great under a suit and are great for golf, your thing.

Choose menswear favorites

It’s incredibly easy to find clothing inspiration on social media, whatever your area of ​​interest. Use it! A list of people to follow to help you get started: Nick Wooster (@nickwooster), Satoshi Kawamoto (@Satie_San), Nicco Cesari (@niccocesari), Matthew Zorpas (@matthewzorpas), Momo (@boon.vivant_) and Tomoyoshi Takada ( @tomoyoshi_takada) – these are all guys who have established their own signature style and are great sources of inspiration. When you find someone whose wardrobe resonates with you, note how their clothes fit into the outfits you love and what staple pieces they use regularly. When shopping, show the inspiration images to associates so they can help you find pieces with a similar aesthetic.

Think about the fit

It all comes down to adapting. Especially with the more edgy stuff that you’re not sure you can pull off – if it’s going well, it’s the difference between looking good and looking completely out of place. Certain cuts and proportions work well with certain body types, so your duty is to do some research to understand yours – a good salesperson at a store you like can help you with that. Two rules of fit I swear by: You never want an item to look too bulky, and never buy anything “skinny”.

Clean out your wardrobe

Granted, that part sucks, but you need to Marie Kondo your closet. It is essential. Unless it’s a tux that still fits you, anything that hasn’t been worn in 12 months is gone. Anything that looks sloppy, beat up beyond saving, way too big or way too small is also gone. (When I say gone, I mean cleaned and donated.) If the pieces are a little big or a little tight but in good condition, take them to a tailor and see if they can revive them. You are allowed to keep two pieces for sentimental reasons. When this is done, audit what you have left. There will likely be gaps to fill.

Invest in a few coins

If you follow the steps above, you should now be armed with some knowledge and direction to develop a wardrobe that suits your style and your life. It remains only to spend a little money. I sign up to buy better, buy less, and believe that some categories are a better investment than others. A good watch, a pair of shoes, a coat, a duffel bag and, if you’re blind like me, a good pair of glasses are worth paying well for as they can become your signature items that you wear on rotation constant.

Buy the tips

The pieces below are playful twists on classic and versatile wardrobe building blocks, all of which will give you a little Spring 2023 swagger without being too over the top.

Moccasins

GH Bass loafers, $337, ghbass.com. SHOP HERE

Perfect with jeans, shorts or a suit, the loafer is a staple in your shoe rotation. The white contrast panel ups the style quotient here.

Jeans

RRL jeans, $220, ssense.com. SHOP HERE

White jeans are an easy and comfortable style any time of the year. These from RRL are the perfect slim fit but not skinny.

The blazer

Canali Sport Coat, $1498, harryrosen.com. SHOP HERE

A perfectly fitted sports coat or blazer will always give you a refined look. This one is wrinkle-resistant, so perfect for traveling with, and wind and water resistant.

The watch

Nomos watch, $1,930, nomos-glashuette.com. SHOP HERE

A good watch elevates any outfit and this one from German watchmaker Nomos is the ultimate IYKYK movement.

Toronto-based writer and luxury consultant Shayne Stephens is one of Canada’s foremost menswear experts, counting Holt Renfrew, Saks Fifth Avenue, Dior and LOUIS XIII Cognac among her clients.

SHARE: