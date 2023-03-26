Connect with us

Lewis Hamilton brings menswear to the circuit

Written by Lea Dolan, CNN

With the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the week is a regular series dedicated to unboxing the most talked about outfit in the last seven days.

Lewis Hamilton gives a new twist to the term “fast fashion”. In recent years, the Formula 1 world champion driver has slowly but surely made his way into the world of high fashion using the racetrack, and accompanying appearances, as his own makeshift track.

At the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia last weekend, Hamilton was spotted for the first time in candy-coloured fleeces, satin trainers and hand-beaded wool trousers from the Dior Homme spring collection. -summer 2023. A day later, the Mercedes driver stepped out in his most edgy look yet: an all-black Rick Owens tunic and cargo pants paired with chunky boots.
The scale and boldness of Lewis Hamilton's wardrobe suggests he wants to be a driving force in the fashion world.

The scale and boldness of Lewis Hamilton’s wardrobe suggests he wants to be a driving force in the fashion world. Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images

These outfits are the work of stylist Eric McNeal, who has previously been commissioned to dress Hamilton in Ferragamo tie-dye, silk tracksuits from Acne Studios and a distressed Raf Simmons vest so quirky, McNeal himself said he couldn’t pull it off. Since 2018 the Mercedes F1 team has been officially sponsored by Tommy Hilfiger, a label Hamilton wears regularly, but while McNeal says he “enjoys” working with the American marque, it’s clear he hasn’t shied away from experiment with other brands and more avant-garde pieces.

So the Rick Owens ensemble that made Hamilton headlines was far from his first taste of fashion. A longtime follower of logomania, Hamilton was once known for his “more is more” approach to branded streetwear and contrasting patterns.

Over time, his style has matured, as has his relationship with the industry; today, he regularly features front row at fashion weeks and on notable red carpets. At the 2021 Met Gala, Hamilton hosted an entire table for black talent, inviting among others the emerging designers Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson and Jason Rembert. In 2022, he ran a Valentino campaign alongside Zendaya.
Lewis Hamilton in a pastel fleece on March 17 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lewis Hamilton in a pastel fleece on March 17 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

For those not plugged into the motorsport scene, blink and you might have missed Hamilton’s sartorial ascent. But if the evolution of the rider’s style has eluded you, fear not: the Instagram account @lewishamilton_style exists to keep over 20,000 subscribers informed about Hamilton’s seemingly vast wardrobe. After all, he must be on the right track.

