



2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS The 2022-23 college swimming season ended in thrilling fashion Saturday night, highlighted by Arizona State’s second student Leon Marchand breaking his third NCAA record in as many days in the 200 breaststroke (1:46.91) and Florida (2:44.07) ahead of Cal (2:44.08) as two 400 medley relay teams the fastest in history. Lost amid the frenzy surrounding tonight’s record swims, several impressive performances by non-winners are still worth mentioning. NC Senior State Ross Dant was a big question mark in the 1650 freestyle after being sick for the past few months at the ACC championships. He entered the race seeded 13th with a season best time of 14:44.87 which he was one second off the ACC (14:45.57). Swimming in the opening heats of distance, Dant delivered on the big stage with a personal best 14:30.32, good for second place overall behind his junior teammate Will Gallant (14:28.94). Dant shaved nearly a second off his previous record of 14:31.17 from 2021. He went 14:31.71 at last year’s NCAA Championships. In the back 200, a trio of freshmen saw notable time drops. Freshman from Arizona State Hubert Kos entered the race ranked 9th with a time of 1:39.21 and took nearly a second off his lifetime best with a time of 1:38.25 in the preliminaries. Kos had even more in the tank for the final, dipping under 1:38 for the first time with a 1:37.96 for third place behind Cals Hugo Gonzalez (1:36.72) and Destiny Lasco (1:35.87). Freshman at Notre Dame Tommy Janton (1:39.45) and Freshman from Southern Illinois Ruard Van Renen (1:39.73) broke the 1:40 barrier in the 200 backstroke for the first time, although Van Renen did so in the preliminaries before adding about half a second in the final. Van Renens’ victory in the B Final in the 100 backstroke on Friday night gave Southern Illinois its first NCAA points since 1995. Janton arrived at Notre Dame last fall with a March personal best 1:42.00 2022. In the 100 free, Ohio State junior Ruslan Gaziev went under 41 seconds for the first time in his fourth-place finish in 40.98. calluses Bjorn Seeliger (40.93), Jack Alexis (40.92) and the Floridas Josh Lindo (40.28) were the only other swimmers in the field to drop below the 41 mark. Gaziev had passed 41.34 in the preliminaries, lowering his previous Big Tens record of 41.38. Indiana sophomore Josh Matheny clocked a new lifetime best of over half a second in the 200 breaststroke, claiming fourth place with a time of 1:50.12. His previous best was 1:50.65 from February 2022, while his season best this year was 1:51.23 from Big Tens. Cal junior Give roses lost more than a second of his best 200 flight times when finishing fourth in 1:39.89. He entered today with a personal best 1:41.01 from the Minnesota Invitational in December, lowering that mark to 1:40.00 in the prelims before falling again in the final. The highest-ranked swimmer from a non-Power Five school on Saturday night was Princeton senior Raunak Khosla, who won the B final in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:40.94. It was his first time under 1:41 after going 1:41.07 at the NCAA last year.

