Fashion designer Katie Gallagher murdered by overdose: cops





A rising fashion designer who dressed Lady Gaga and other celebrities was murdered in her Manhattan apartment with a deadly cocktail of fentanyl and other drugs last year, police and media said Friday. A neighbor spotted Kathryn Katie Gallagher’s keys hanging on the door of her flat on Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side and came in to check on her, then discovered her lifeless body face up on her bed, a law enforcement source said . The mysterious death of Gallagher, 35, was ruled a homicide on Friday after the medical examiner determined she died of acute poisoning from the combined effects of fentanyl, ethanol and the opioid of p-Fluorofentanyl synthesis.





Kathryn Marie “Katie” Gallagher, 35, was found dead on July 24. MovieMagic The up-and-coming designer was the victim of major larceny in what detectives believe is linked to a pattern of at least 26 recent drug-facilitated robberies in areas including the East Village, Lower East Side and Bronx , police sources said. Cops are also investigating whether the Gallaghers’ death is linked to Kenwood Allen, 33, who was arrested in December and charged with murder in the robbery overdose death of two clubgoers on the Lower East Side, it said police sources. Allen, who has not been charged in the Gallaghers’ deaths, is believed to be a member of a vicious gang that repeatedly drugged and robbed drunken revelers. Police are also investigating whether two of his co-defendants are linked to Gallaghers’ death. They target their victims by leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then, either by force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewellery, cash, high-end watches and phones from their victims, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at the time. of Allen’s arrest.





Gallagher (left) is survived by his parents and three sisters. Desiree Navarro/WireImage Gallagher was an internationally acclaimed painter and fashion designer who opened her eponymous brand in New York in 2010, according to a obituary published by the Rhode Island School of DesignGallagher alma mater. Over the past decade, her work has been featured in magazines such as Vogue, Glamor and W, and her collections have been worn by celebrities including Laverne Cox, Rita Ora and Lady Gaga. Kourtney Kardashian and singer Rita Ora also wore her clothes. Before her clothing line took off, she worked as a bartender at Flats Fix Taqueria & Tequila Bar on East 16th Street and Broadway in the East Village in 2016, a worker there told The Post.





Gallagher (left) graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design. Bobby Bank/WireImage It was unclear how the drugs entered his system or if anything was stolen from his apartment.





The designer has worked with stars like Chrissy Teigen. Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2014





The designer was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment. Robert Miller A memorial service for Gallagher was held in his home state of Pennsylvania in August, and a celebration of life is planned for that May. The Gallaghers family have launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds so that the final collection of up-and-coming artists can be completed. They hope to showcase his work in the Big Apple this fall. Gallagher is survived by her parents, her grandmother and her three sisters, who were so proud of who she was and all that she achieved in her brief but full and beautiful life, according to her obituary. Fiercely independent and sure of her vision, Gallagher has followed her own path in life and in fashion, a Vogue tribute to her reading. Additional reporting by Natalie O’Neill and Desheania Andrews

