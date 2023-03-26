Tennis Central Men: #20 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Fresh off its top-10 win over Columbia on Friday, the No. 20-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team is gearing up for its 20th game of the season, taking on Texas A&M at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

The match is expected to be played away at Barksdale Stadium. Live stats will be provided by UTsports.com and can be foundhere. Live streaming is available for free via Playsighthere.

Admission is free and free tennis parking is located at SC40 in the Kingston Pike building. Additional parking information can be foundhere. The first 100 fans in attendance on Sunday will each receive a $5 coupon.

For outdoor games at Barksdale Stadium this season, concessions and alcoholic beverages will be sold in the lobby at the top of the stand behind court two. More information on Tennessee’s fan experience improvement efforts can be found here.

LAST TIME OUT

Tennessee picked up its first top-10 victory of the season, beating ninth-seeded Columbia in convincing fashion on Friday, 4-1.

TEXAS A&M SCOUTING

Tennessee (13-6, 3-2 SEC) takes on Texas A&M (11-7, 4-2 SEC) halfway through its SEC schedule. The Vols are 8-12 against the Aggies all-time, dating back to 1974. Still, Tennessee has won three straight games in the series, including a pair of 4-0 shutouts in 2021 and 2022.

The Aggies are Tennessee’s Game 20 opponents for a second straight season. Additionally, Texas A&M heads to Knoxville having won each of its past five games, including three against SEC foes (Mississippi State, Arkansas and Alabama).

This year’s March 26 matchup with the Aggies follows last season’s March 25 battle between the teams in College Station, Texas. Sunday marks a year and a day since Tennessee’s dramatic 4-3 win over Texas A&M on the road. The Vols trailed 0-3 before winning each of the other four singles courts. The win shaped the trajectory of the rest of Tennessee’s season, as UT won 12 of 14 games from that comeback victory.

FLIGHTS IN THE RANKING

Simple

#2 Johannus Monday

#57 Emile Hudd

#122 Shunsuke Mitsui

Double

#2 Pat Harper / Johannus Monday

#60 Emile Hudd / Shunsuke Mitsui

AGGIES ON THE RANKING

Simple

#38 Noah Schachter

#65 Raphael Perot

#104 Pierce Rollins

#113 Trey Hilderbrand

Double

#39 Trey Hilderbrand/Noah Schachter

HIGHLY RATED FLIGHTS

With the ITA’s March 21 update to its singles and doubles rankings, Tennessee has been acclaimed either in the top 10 in singles or top 10 in doubles in 20 of the last 21 updates to the ITA. dual-season rankings, dated March 24, 2021. The flights not only each this week, but a pair of top-three rankings with Johannus Monday get to a career-best No. 2 singles ranking and Monday’s duet and Pat Harper earning a career-high doubles as a couple, at No. 2.

HUDD EYES THE MARK OF THE CENTURY

With his victory in doubles with Shunsuke Mitsui against Columbia on Friday, Emile Hudd won the 92nd doubles win of her career. More than half of those wins (49 of 92) have come in the Tennessee Orange. Hudd has 43 doubles wins while playing at Oklahoma State.

HISTORY IN SIGHT

Harper, with 89 career doubles wins at Tennessee, is six wins out of the top 10 on the program’s all-time doubles wins list. If he reached 100 career doubles wins by the end of the season, he would only become the ninth Vol to do so in a career.

OJ time

Monday, a two-time ITA singles All-American and co-reigning SEC Player of the Week, is a combined 26-3 in doubles singles and doubles this spring. At 13-1 in singles and 13-2 in doubles, 20 of those 26 total wins are in the top spot in the roster (10-1 in singles No. 1 and 10-2 in doubles No. 1). Monday is the only player in the country to be ranked in the top two in the ITA in singles (2) and doubles (2).

FAST HITTERS

Hudd’s singles win on Friday was Tennessee’s 100th singles victory of the 2022-23 season.

When Harper and Monday clinched the doubles point for the Friday Vols, it became UT’s 50th overall doubles victory of the 2022-23 season.

Tennessee is 51-5 (.911) at home since the start of the 2020 double season, including a 10-1 record in 2023.

Seven different Vols on UT’s nine-man roster have earned Tennessee’s 13 wins this season, with Blaise Bicknell And Angel Diaz leading the team with three each. Huddand Mitsui have picked up a pair of wins apiece this spring, while on Monday, Martin Prata And Boris Kozlov each dropping once this season.

FOLLOWING

Tennessee completes the back half of its four-game homestand, facing No. 12 Mississippi State on Friday at 4 p.m. ET and sixth in Kentucky on Sunday for the senior day at 1 p.m. ET.

For the most up-to-date program information, follow Tennessee Men’s Tennis atTwitterAndinstagramand like us onFacebook.