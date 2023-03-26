Affordable French brands in crisis DW 25/03/2023

The global fashion industry is grappling with a crisis fueled by high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The French ready-to-wear sector is no exception.

Even as French luxury brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton continue to generate profits, many midscale brands have been forced to file for bankruptcy. Except for those with innovative approaches.

Insolvent brands include shoemaker Andre and womenswear brands Camaieu and Kookai.

“Our business was incredibly successful and we had about 300 retailers in ten countries,” Kookai marketing director Jennifer Cohen Solal told DW.

“But after French group Vivarte bought the business in 1996 things started to go downhill, our customers gradually withdrew their love,” she said.

Vivarte reduced the company’s activities to three countries, France, Spain and Switzerland, and stopped investing in the remaining 120 stores.

When Australian Magi bought the brand in 2017, a restructuring plan had already been implemented. A second was to follow in 2021.

“Our fragile financial health is the reason why the banks subsequently rejected our two applications for government-backed emergency loans after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cohen Solal recalled. Kookai entered insolvency proceedings in February this year.

Struck by multiple crises

But Philippe Moati says the current high inflation and declining purchasing power are just the straw for many midscale ready-to-wear chains. He is a professor of economics at the University of Paris Cité and founder of the Parisian market research company ObSoCo.

“French mid-range fashion brands have suffered multiple crises,” he told DW.

“The months-long Yellow Vests protests for more social justice from November 2018 meant that many customers were unwilling to go shopping and more recently week-long closures due of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the chains’ cash flow problems,” he said.

“Furthermore, France has too many sales areas, the market is saturated and since 2017 sales are allowed all year round, which has amplified competition,” Moati noted.

He added that second-hand clothing websites such as Lithuanian platform Vinted were putting pressure on the industry.

Fast fashion and a flood of second-hand clothes To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fierce competition from fast fashion

And yet, the French ready-to-wear mid-range sector experienced a golden age, recalled Gildas Minvielle, director of the Economic Observatory of the French Fashion Institute in Paris.

“These stores outgrew smaller boutiques in the 1980s and had a very successful run through 2010, if not 2015,” he told DW.

But now the sector also has to deal with the so-called extremely cheap and continuously updated fast fashion brands.

“The Chinese company Shein makes particularly tough competition with this pure player only present online which markets all sizes including very small and very large”, explains Minvielle.

Just like luxury brands, very inexpensive clothes remain popular. This particularly worries Minvielle.

“Every purchase has an impact and young people need to be aware of the pollution of fast fashion,” he said.

The fast fashion industry raises environmental and ethical concerns due to the use of a large amount of resources and production under questionable working conditions.

“The market is contracting”

Since the start of the pandemic, which introduced working from home in the business world, people care even less about what they wear, believes Michel Resseguier, a veteran of the fashion industry.

“In 2019 people no longer wore a tie to the office but still wore a formal shirt now they work from home in a t-shirt,” he told DW.

The expert says the trend towards more casual clothes at work started around the year 2000 when Steve Jobs of US tech giant Apple, who died of cancer in 2011, began speaking at conferences releases in sneakers and turtlenecks.

“Brands in this segment have to accept that the overall market is shrinking,” Resseguier said.

But he also sees something that he’s trying to achieve with the women’s fashion brand Paprika he’s currently working with.

“Brands can survive if they go back to where they belong,” he said. “We give more power and responsibility to local employees and managers in the workshop because they understand the needs of the customer and know how to recreate a link with him.”

Innovative concepts to brave the storm

Some brands are doing well despite multiple crises thanks to innovative concepts, as Yann Rivoallan, head of the Paris Federation of Women’s Ready-to-Wear, points out.

“Companies such as Loom or Bonne Guele are succeeding with their sustainably produced clothing,” he told DW. “Channels that are creative and have created a good image online are also doing well.”

A large network of stores can also be a positive factor.

“Brands can, for example, use hybrid models where customers reserve products online to pick them up at a certain store. Or they can run promotional events in their stores,” Rivoallan explained.

That’s exactly what Kookai’s Cohen Solal has in mind.

“We want to boost our e-commerce but only to reach 15% of our turnover,” she said.

“A higher share of e-commerce would not be reasonable, as online advertising has become incredibly expensive since the introduction of GDPR data protection rules in 2018, which means we can no longer rely on cookies but have to buy ads,” she said. , referring to the laws of the European Union on data protection and privacy.

“And we will strengthen our presence on social networks to refocus on our main customers, women aged 25 to 35,” added Cohen Solal.

Edited by: Ashutosh Pandey