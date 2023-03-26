Beyonc and Adidas have decided to stop Ivy Park

Beyoncé and Adidas have been through a tough time. According to various outlets, the singer, songwriter and entrepreneur and the German sportswear giant have agreed to part ways and sever all business ties for mutual reasons.

The ‘Run the World’ star has faced major business losses and declining numbers, in addition to running into creative disagreements with Adidas.

According The Hollywood ReporterQueen Bey’s activewear line Ivy Park and Adidas are at an impasse in terms of creative ideation and the ‘Renaissance’ star is heading to “reclaim her brand, chart her own course and maintain her creative freedom.”

A the wall street journal The report says the move comes months after Ivy Park saw a 50% drop in sales. The label pooled $40 million in 2022, however, the outlet showed a projection of $250 million. This is a massive drop from $93 million in sales in 2021.

Beyoncé’s contract with Adidas is supposed to end by 2023, and the “Cuff It” singer is on track to earn an annual salary of $20 million.

About Beyoncé’s Ivy Park and Adidas partnership

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park, a high-end activewear brand, in 2016 in a 50-50 partnership with Topshop’s Philip Green. Two years later, the deal ended and the music icon acquired full ownership of Ivy Park.

In 2019, the singer teamed up with Adidas to relaunch the brand which offers unisex items including shoes, headwear and clothing for kids and adults. Ivy Park has a huge range of sizes from XXXS to XXXXL.

In January 2023, the “Irreplaceable” star launched the latest Adidas x Ivy Park line, named Park Trail, in Dubai, where she performed live in a private concert after nearly four years. It featured a huge range of bright orange, blue, and camouflage clothing for kids, men, and women. The singer also tapped rapper Ice Spice to be the face of the collection campaign.

Recently, Beyoncé made history by winning 32 Grammy Awards and becoming the most awarded artist at the Grammy Awards. She’s ready to go Renaissance tour in May from Stockholm. The trek is planned to cover many stops across the United States, Europe and Canada.

