Wolverines fall to eighth-placed Blue Jays in Big Ten opener





Next game: in Maryland 01/04/2023 | 1:00 p.m. ESPNU April 01 (Saturday) / 1:00 p.m. To Maryland Michigan led three times, including by a 9-8 margin with 6:50 left in the third quarter, but an extended 7-2 streak from the Blue Jays put the game out of reach for the Wolverines.

Senior Josh Zawada paced the UM attack with four points, tallying three goals and one assist.

Junior Justin Wietfeldt won 13 of 18 draws (72%) with eight balls on the ground. ANN ARBOUR, Mich. — THE The University of Michigan men’s lacrosse team lost to the No. 8-ranked Johns Hopkins Blue Jays by a final score of 15-11 at UM Lacrosse Stadium on Saturday, March 25, during the Wolverines’ Big Ten opener. Main striker Josh Zawada led the Wolverines (4-4, 0-1 B1G) in scoring behind his 16th career hat trick while a grad student Peter Thompson and second ryan cohen offered three points each in the back and forth. junior goalkeeper Shane Carr connected with two scorers on the night, giving the keeper his first two assists of the season. Johns Hopkins (8-3, 1-0 B1G) found the back of the net first, scoring twice in the opening eight minutes to take a 2-0 lead. Graduate student Andrew Darby put UM on the board with their first career goal, after Carr connected with defenders to beat the Blue Jays defense with 5:56 left in the quarter. Cohen followed with his own marker, tying the score at 2-2 with 4:45 left in the quarter. After a Blue Jay count left the Wolverines trailing late in the first quarter, Michigan chained three unanswered goals to take control of the second quarter. Junior midfielder isaac aronson was the first to strike, burying the shot at 12:25 on an assist from Cohen. Junior Michael Boehm then counted his second assistant of the night, in contact with Zawada, which gave Michigan a 4-3 lead. Thompson capped Michigan’s run with an unassisted shot with 7:55 remaining before halftime, making it a 5-3 game. Johns Hopkins responded with a three-goal push, eventually regaining a one-point lead with 1:45 left at halftime. Michigan tied things up with three seconds left before halftime, as Zawada found his second goal of the night. The first half saw six Michigan goals from five different scorers, and the Wolverines headed to the locker room tied 6-6 with Johns Hopkins. Zawada kept up the momentum to start the third quarter, earning a hat trick after burying a shot just over a minute into the second half to give Wolverines a 7-6 lead. Two unanswered Blue Jay scorers gave them an 8-7 lead with 9:58 remaining in the quarter, but back-to-back Wolverine goals put UM back in the lead briefly. Graduate student Bryce Clay scored his first of the game at 7:27 before the senior midfielder Jake Bonomi buried another count 37 seconds later to give Michigan the 9-8 lead. Johns Hopkins exploded for four straight goals before Clay’s second goal of the night briefly calmed the Blue Jays team, making it 12-10 with 10:25 left in the game. After three more counts from Johns Hopkins, Carr found his second assist of the night after joining Thompson in transition. Thompson’s second score of the night was Wolverine’s last of the game and cut Michigan’s deficit to 15-11 with 2:02 left in the game. Junior Justin Wietfeldt won 13 of 18 faceoffs (72%) and had eight ground balls, while UM won 19 of 30 faceoffs overall. In addition to Zawada’s line, Thompson and Clay each scored pairs of goals. Darby’s first career goal came with four ground balls. Michigan will kick off a two-game road swing of the Big Ten as the Wolverines travel to No. 2 Maryland on Saturday, April 1. The contest will air nationally on ESPNU and begin at 1 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/3/25/mens-lacrosse-wolverines-fall-to-eighth-ranked-blue-jays-in-big-ten-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related