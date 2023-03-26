Fashion designer was victim of drug and robbery homicide: officials





NEW YORK (PIX11) In a case with uncanny similarities to multiple drug addict victims at a Manhattan club, the July death of 35-year-old fashion designer Kathryn Marie Gallagher, known professionally as Katie Gallagher, has was ruled a drug-facilitated robbery and homicide by The New York Times. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the City of York, PIX11 News confirmed on Friday. Gallagher, 35, was a popular designer who had dressed Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox. Her collections were featured at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, and she had been featured in Vogue, Elle, and several other magazines. The medical examiner wrote that Gallagher died of acute poisoning, caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-flurofentanyl and ethanol. A neighbor found Gallagher dead on her bed on July 24, two days after he helped her into her apartment building on Eldridge Street in Lower Manhattan, according to law enforcement sources. A source told PIX11 News that the initial NYPD report said, “The witness states (the woman) was seen Friday afternoon, when he helped her into the apartment.” At one point, the neighbor noticed that the door to Gallagher’s apartment was locked with the keys still in the lock. The witness went to make sure the woman was okay. He then entered the apartment and noticed a foul odor. He found the woman in the bedroom lying face up on her bed, the law enforcement source said. The revelation about Gallagher’s cause of death came three weeks after the medical examiner announced that two men last seen leaving gay clubs in Hells Kitchen died of homicides which also began with robberies facilitated by the dope. Social worker Julio Ramirez, 25, and political consultant John Umberger, 33, both had fentanyl, p-fluoro fentanyl and ethanol in their Gallagher-like systems. But toxicology reports revealed that Ramirez and Umberger had additional drugs in their bodies, including lidocaine, which can immobilize a person. Hells Kitchen LGBTQ community on high alert after string of drug addicts at gay club

Ramirez had $17,000 in savings cleaned from his bank accounts after thieves gained access to his smartphone. They left $6 in the account. Umberger had more than $20,000 stolen from his accounts. In December, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at least six people had fatally overdosed on a robbery in 2022. Essig made the revelation by announcing the indictment of Kenwood Allen for the alleged murders of two men linked to drug-facilitated robberies. . PIX11 News has also learned that Allen has been linked to two other homicides where victims were allegedly drugged near clubs in Manhattan before their bodies were dumped in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. One of the men died in late July, around the same time Gallagher died. Allen has 17 prior arrests, Chief Essig said, “most of which include armed robbery and burglary.”



