NHL-Style Power Rankings: World Down Syndrome Day Socks, St. Patrick’s Day Love and More

Over the past six months of the NHL Style Power Rankings I’ve discussed a number of different topics that I love: sneakers, the color blue, movie and song quotes and seeing players use their platforms to highlight what is important to them. I’ll let you in on a few other things I appreciate.

I appreciate it when players announce they’re wearing something that gives them confidence, and the joy is evident in the way they carry themselves. When NHL teams collaborate with other high school hockey teams, women’s teams and minor leagues, I appreciate that because they know their reach is wider. Personally, I’m looking for who owns the jerseys to find out more about them. I especially like it when NHL teams do things to show off kids.

That’s what awaits you for this week’s leaderboard, and more.

Bow-wow-wow, yippie-yo, yippie-yay. I never thought I could sneak in, but a big shout out to the Los Angeles Kings defenseman and team photographer for making it possible. With a powder blue background and dogs everywhere, Andersons socks give us a main attraction in an otherwise simple outfit.

It looks like my questions about the bucket hat trend in the NHL have been answered. Step into the center of the Buffalo Sabers with her black and white ensemble topped with a white bob. Even Peterka can’t hide how he feels the look, smiling as he walks past the videographer. That’s the confidence and joy I talked about earlier!

Let’s give the Minnesota Wild center a round of applause. Gaudreau showed off his mismatched socks to raise awareness World Down Syndrome Day, and he used his podium to celebrate his nephew. Fashion is about saying who we are, what we represent and how we see ourselves in the world. In this context, it can also be a vehicle for change and awareness or to start conversations.

The Boston Bruins winger kicks off our pastel category with his baby blue three-piece suit. Were really here, however, because the The Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association have teamed up to spotlight the top high school athletes in women’s and men’s hockey this season. Really getting young athletes to meet professional players is a great initiative! The girls have each been paired with different members of the Bruins, and I encourage everyone to look through this slideshow. On the third slide, one of our regular ranking keepers, Linus Ullmark, matched his costume with his player.

Welcome the return of the Detroit Red Wings defenseman to the style rankings! It’s been a while, but Seider is back with this cute pinstripe three-piece suit. He stormed in with his teammates looking like the baddest sheriffs in the wild, wild west. My only criticism and his little one is that I wish his hat was black too. Coming up with a monochromatic cut will always be a headache for me.

I’ve always given the Bruins winger props for the many hats he’s worn, but this time Pastrk showed he has more of a signature style by incorporating an oversized scarf into his look. I love oversized scarves. I love them even more when they match perfectly with the outfit they are worn with. Pastrk went with an all-nude ensemble consisting of his beanie, aviators, trench coat, tie, shirt, and scarf.

4.William Eklund

To say that there was a time when it was said that men could not wear pink. I’m glad people are moving away from that thought because it’s a great color when worn correctly. The San Jose Sharks forward does it successfully here. And it’s my favorite kind of pink blush no less. I think Eklund made the right decision to go for the brown tie to stand out. Sadly, that will be the last time we see San Jose’s top prospect as he was returned to the AHL over the weekend.

I started noticing how the Toronto Maple Leafs winger’s costumes coordinate with the mood lighting at the facility. If Nylander is working with a staff member to achieve this, I’d love to know that hero’s name. Kidding aside, the lighting brings out the best in each of Nylanders’ costumes as he struts down the runway. Whether it’s the dark blue pinstripe suit paired with the turquoise Louis Vuitton beanie or the moss green suit and pocket square, Nylander continues to effortlessly show off the range of her wardrobe.

When the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman pops up during my social media searches, there are two things I know I’ll see: the hell wearing a striking, perfectly coordinated plaid suit with his bow tie, and the hell have this Into the Wild style backpack. Because the accessory is such an eye-catcher, I researched why the bag is still with Burns.

Garden of Life protein, coffee mug, blender, tea bags, Burns said Athleticisms Craig Custance in 2016, when he was senior writer for ESPN. Burns later clarified in a Q&A with NHL.com that he needs the blender to make his smoothies. I’d like to think NHL teams have mixers in their facilities, but the fact that Burns keeps his own just makes him and his patented style more interesting.

It was an impressive team effort. Kudos to the Maple Leafs winger for leaning into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with his three-leaf clover socks, green vest and matching bow tie. And don’t think I didn’t see the green suit jacket lining. Let’s not forget the photographer, who knew how to capture all the angles and was patient for the unveiling. Teamwork makes the dream work in fashion, folks! And the photographer came up with a picture of these crisp white New Balances and socks! Bunting put a perfect bow (see what I did there?) on how he described his fit in the last message slide.

(Photo by William Eklund: Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)