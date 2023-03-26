Fashion
Fashion designer Katie Gallagher’s death ruled a homicide 8 months later
NEW YORK – Loved ones of fashion designer Katie Gallagher went eight months without knowing what happened before her lifeless body was found in her bed in her Manhattan apartment.
On Friday, investigators said they ruled Gallagher’s death a homicide.
Gallagher, 35, has designed clothes that have graced Vogue and Glamor magazines. His creations have been worn by stars including Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox.
Gallagher’s sudden death in July 2022 shocked his neighbors on Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side.
“Everyone knows this lady,” said Eddie Ling, who works at a bike shop on the ground floor of the building.
The medical examiner found fentanyl mixed with other drugs in Gallagher’s system. Investigators are trying to determine if a toxic cocktail of drugs was slipped into her in order to steal her.
The police are investigating a series of cases with similar details – drugged victims who end up robbed, hospitalized and, in some cases, dead.
LEARN MORE: Police investigate that Manhattan bar patrons are drugged and robbed; 2 deaths possibly related to incidents
Law enforcement sources tell us there are multiple teams running similar schemes, targeting and drugging victims in Manhattan bars before robbing them.
Gallagher, originally from Pennsylvania, is survived by his parents and sisters. They’ve created a GoFundMe that has raised over $30,000 so far to complete and display their latest fashion collection.
Watch Dave Carlin’s report
“During this time before he was declared a homicide, the family is left in limbo. There are all these open questions,” said New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher.
Bottcher wants to raise awareness about drug-facilitated robberies and criminal groups targeting bar patrons.
“The word is that you can victimize someone and you can access their bank accounts electronically in a way that you couldn’t years ago, with banking apps that can be opened with facial recognition. “, said Bottcher.
“A lot of people are being targeted and they don’t even know it,” said Queens resident Nia Mapp. “I hope this brings more awareness to the situation because it happens to a lot of people that we just don’t know.”
“They’re out there preying on innocent people who are just going out to enjoy a night on the town. We need to be clear, if you commit these crimes you will be apprehended,” Bottcher said.
According to police, Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, died last year deadly drug cocktails slipped in to steal them. Their deaths were also ruled homicides earlier in March.
LEARN MORE: Death of 2 men drugged in Hell’s Kitchen bars ruled homicides
“My concern is that as we go along, the reality is that there are a lot more deaths that have come from these groups, from this very thing,” said Linda Clary, Umberger’s mother. . “What are we doing to prevent this from continuing to happen? … We don’t want anyone to suffer like we are suffering because it’s so unnecessary.”
In a statement, Gallagher’s family told CBS2: “When we think of the callous disregard for her life and all that she would have done or could have done if it hadn’t happened, our hearts break again.”
It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen from Gallagher or where she was before her body was discovered.
Gallagher’s sister told CBS2 the family is planning a remembrance ceremony in the city in May.
Anyone with information about Gallagher’s death is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)or for Spanish, 1-888-57-TRACK (74782). You can also submit a tip through their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/fashion-designer-katie-gallagher-death-ruled-homicide-8-months-after-body-found-in-manhattan-apartment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Slide grunge history [AEP] free download
- Knights head to Sunshine State for Babs Steffens Invitational
- How the Prime Minister’s immigration bill went from a humanitarian crisis to a political one
- Chronological Documentary History [AEP] free download
- Erdogan pledges to “erase the traces” of the February 6 earthquakes
- New Jackson State Football Wide Receivers coach RJ Fleming is leaving
- Documentary history slideshow [AEP] free download
- Drone footage shows ‘total devastation’ after tornado hits Mississippi
- ReaConverter Pro 2023 Free Download
- Mike Dougherty honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Notepad++ 2023 Free Download
- Snowy weather adjusts BYU football spring schedule, but QBs, defense on track