Fashion designer Katie Gallagher’s death ruled a homicide 8 months later

NEW YORK – Loved ones of fashion designer Katie Gallagher went eight months without knowing what happened before her lifeless body was found in her bed in her Manhattan apartment.

On Friday, investigators said they ruled Gallagher’s death a homicide.

Gallagher, 35, has designed clothes that have graced Vogue and Glamor magazines. His creations have been worn by stars including Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox.

Gallagher’s sudden death in July 2022 shocked his neighbors on Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side.

“Everyone knows this lady,” said Eddie Ling, who works at a bike shop on the ground floor of the building.

The medical examiner found fentanyl mixed with other drugs in Gallagher’s system. Investigators are trying to determine if a toxic cocktail of drugs was slipped into her in order to steal her.

The police are investigating a series of cases with similar details – drugged victims who end up robbed, hospitalized and, in some cases, dead.

Law enforcement sources tell us there are multiple teams running similar schemes, targeting and drugging victims in Manhattan bars before robbing them.

Gallagher, originally from Pennsylvania, is survived by his parents and sisters. They’ve created a GoFundMe that has raised over $30,000 so far to complete and display their latest fashion collection.

“During this time before he was declared a homicide, the family is left in limbo. There are all these open questions,” said New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher.

Bottcher wants to raise awareness about drug-facilitated robberies and criminal groups targeting bar patrons.

“The word is that you can victimize someone and you can access their bank accounts electronically in a way that you couldn’t years ago, with banking apps that can be opened with facial recognition. “, said Bottcher.

“A lot of people are being targeted and they don’t even know it,” said Queens resident Nia Mapp. “I hope this brings more awareness to the situation because it happens to a lot of people that we just don’t know.”

“They’re out there preying on innocent people who are just going out to enjoy a night on the town. We need to be clear, if you commit these crimes you will be apprehended,” Bottcher said.

According to police, Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, died last year deadly drug cocktails slipped in to steal them. Their deaths were also ruled homicides earlier in March.

“My concern is that as we go along, the reality is that there are a lot more deaths that have come from these groups, from this very thing,” said Linda Clary, Umberger’s mother. . “What are we doing to prevent this from continuing to happen? … We don’t want anyone to suffer like we are suffering because it’s so unnecessary.”

In a statement, Gallagher’s family told CBS2: “When we think of the callous disregard for her life and all that she would have done or could have done if it hadn’t happened, our hearts break again.”

It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen from Gallagher or where she was before her body was discovered.

Gallagher’s sister told CBS2 the family is planning a remembrance ceremony in the city in May.

Anyone with information about Gallagher’s death is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)or for Spanish, 1-888-57-TRACK (74782). You can also submit a tip through their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.