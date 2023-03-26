Eagles fall to Falcons in home game





Next game: Marian University 01/04/2023 | 4:00 p.m. April 01 (Saturday) / 4:00 p.m. Marian University MADISON The Edgewood College Eagles men’s tennis team continued its 2022-23 season. They hosted the Concordia Wisconsin Falcons at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Eagles (0-3) struggled with the Falcons (3-10, 0-1) falling to their Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) rivals at 9-0. HOW DID IT HAPPEN – The Eagles lost the first and second doubles in 8-2 mode. Brady Wierzbicki And Andrew Hoffman fell to Joshua Klement and Landon Sather as headliners while Alton Robinson And Bradley Erickson lost to Dylan Nadolski and Isaac Bruins in the second slot. – Erickson has dropped in consecutive games to number one singles. Wierzbicki had an exciting game in second billing. After losing 6-0 in the first set, Wierzbicki pushed Klement to the limit in the second set. He failed to force a third set with a 7-5 loss as the Falcons won the game. – Hoffmann lost 6-2, 6-1 in third singles to Nadolski in third singles match. Robinson lost 6-1, 6-0 to Isaac Bruins in fourth billing, while Ethane Towne lost 6-3, 6-0 in fifth singles. The sixth singles and third doubles went to Concordia Wisconsin. BEYOND THE SCORE BOX – The Falcons now lead the all-time series 4-11 since 2011. – The game was the second at home since the men’s tennis team resumed play. FOLLOWING Edgewood College is staying home as they open April at Quann Park next Saturday. They host another NACC opponent in the Marian Sabers with a first serve scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Eagles have held a 9-0 lead over the Sabers since 2011.

