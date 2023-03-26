How the faces of millennials went out of style

Online beauty standards have developed a taste for goth. Fluffy faces are replaced with a gaunt, hollowed-out aesthetic. Those who lack the required bone structure have found the solution in a macabre cosmetic procedure called buccal fat removal.

The question is what to do when sculpted faces become less popular, as they inevitably will. When cherub cheeks come back into fashion, what happens then?

For years, a particular type of cohesive, cosmetically enhanced beauty has reigned supreme over women in the Western world. Big lips, a contoured nose, high cheekbones and wide, upturned eyes make up a look that writer Jia Tolentino dubbed Instagram Face in reference to the ubiquity of social media platforms and editing tools. Like Instagram, it is now out of fashion.

Beauty ideals are out of reach by design. Make one and the next one will elude you. The thin brows of the 1990s give way to fluffy, rolled brows. Athletic silhouettes are replaced by curves. But it all gets tougher when cosmetic treatments are thrown into the mix, promising to help clients get closer to the ideal if they have the money, the time, and the pain threshold. Following the trends by replacing skinny jeans with straight legs or long hair with choppy cuts is quite easy. Reversing changes to your face shape is not.

This is a problem for influencers who make money by uploading selfies. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, one of Instagram’s most famous face models, made her fortune using her own image to sell her beauty products online. Earlier this month, however, the Garbage Day newsletter featured digital strategist Leila Brillson, who highlighted research in which young internet users said they weren’t connecting with Jenner because her face was too millennium.

Brillson finds it inevitable that the cosmetic procedures used to achieve an Instagram-ready, flawless face will lose popularity. The beauty standard for millennial women, that unobtainable, curated look I think the generation behind us is looking at how it ages and choosing a different path.

Social media amplifies the effect of punitive ideals. Along with the Instagram face, there’s been Zoom’s boom in cosmetic procedures for people unhappy with how they look on video calls. Snapchat dysmorphia describes users who wish they could look like themselves online.

I blame the filters. In 2015, social media company Snapchat bought the San Francisco company Looksery, using the company’s face-tracking technology to map augmented reality images to users’ images. Since then, social media photo filters have proliferated. The first dog ears and rainbows added. Now they are designed to look hyper-realistic and show users how they would look with aesthetically enhanced features. You no longer need FaceTune or other digital editing tools. Filters can give you a sharper jawline, better hairline and clearer skin in an instant.

The rise of clinics offering non-surgical treatments can make these digital images real. Syringes full of Juvderm and Botox freeze and fill in features, shifting contours and erasing wrinkles. Thanks to injectables, you can change the whole shape of your face.

It’s hard to overstate how normalized this has become. Magazines that once reviewed face creams now tell you about your first lip filler appointment. Young clients are encouraged to freeze their face now to prevent wrinkles later. They are indoctrinated into a costly and endless habit. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that in 2020, some 12,000 cosmetic botox injections were performed on teenagers.

If they follow the trend, these numbers will increase. An annual audit by the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons shows that cosmetic procedures have doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. This is a request partly pent up thanks to Covid. But procedures are up to pre-pandemic levels. The association cites social networks. Knowledge of plastic surgery has traditionally been by word of mouth, but has now grown exponentially through digital word of mouth via Instagram, says former president Rajiv Grover, who compiled the audit.

Non-surgical treatments are even more popular. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgerys global survey found some 17.5 million surgeries performed worldwide in 2021, a third more surgeries.

Even that doesn’t come close to the true number. There are no reliable figures for so-called adjustments made on the street, sometimes by practitioners with minimal training. In San Francisco, every day I pass by a tiny shop that opens directly onto the street and offers injections to passers-by on the spot.

Nothing lasts. If you freeze one set of wrinkles, more appear. The filling can migrate. Injections into the lips can transfer an unfortunate phenomenon known as mustache filling above the mouth. Trendsetters will turn their noses up and move on. Don’t expect them to adopt a natural look. The age of the millennial face may be coming to an end, but extreme beauty standards aren’t going anywhere.

elaine.moore@ft.com