Here is the latest news from the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships





Reigning Japanese and world champion Kaori Sakamoto entered the free skate in first place, nearly six points ahead of Haein Lee of Korea, the current Four Continents champion. Split points separated Lee (73.62) from Mai Mihara of Japan (73.46) and USA champion Isabeau Levito (73.03); fellow Americans Bradie Tennell and Amber Glenn were eighth and tenth respectively after the short program, and Loena Hendrickx, the 2022 world silver medalist, looked shocked to find herself fifth. In the free skate, those fractions blurred, with Hendrickx on the podium as the bronze medalist. Because Glenn went down to 12th and Tennell down to 15th, Levito needed to finish at least third to secure three spots for the American women at next year’s Worlds, but a crash on her opening jump kept her going. in fourth place. Mihara also made mistakes that pushed her into fifth place. But Haein Lee held onto second place and became the first Korean since Yuna Kim in 2013 to win a medal at worlds. (His impressive young teammate Chaeyeon Kim dropped from 12th to sixth place.) Levito, Mihara and even Lee are delicate little skaters. Kaori Sakamoto is tougher and more athletic, with intense speed and a fearless double axle. His jumps have excellent ice cover. All of this was enough to keep her in first place over her competitors (and her sobbing afterwards showed the stress she had to exploit to win). The dominant coaches and choreographers in ice dancing are Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon, who, along with their colleague Romain Haguenauer, trained many of the world’s best ice dancers at Center Gadbois in Montreal. Not all of them were in Saitama (last year’s world and Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron; Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, whose injuries forced them out in favor of Gadbois skaters Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko). Some of them have retired from competition and are now coaches at Gadbois (American champion and Olympic bronze medalist Madison Hubbell; her fiancé, former Spanish champion Adran Daz; two-time Olympic champion Scott Moir) . Eight of the Dubreuil and Lauzon teams were competing in Saitama. (Dubreuil also choreographed Sakamoto’s free skating, on Sia’s Elastic Heart.) Madison Chock and Evan Bates at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships. Photo: Getty Images

