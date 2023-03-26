LSU Men’s Tennis Drops to 7th in Georgia, Will Face Alabama and Alcorn State | Sports





LSU men’s tennis was beaten by No. 7 Georgia 5-2 on Friday in Baton Rouge, dropping the Tigers to 8-7 on the year. The loss marks LSU’s sixth straight loss since the start of SEC play, which puts them 0-6 in the conference. The day started off strong for the Bulldogs, who quickly took the lead in doubles. Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard started the match with the first loss, losing 6-4. Julien Penzlin and George Stoupe fell in a close battle, losing 7-5 and securing the doubles point for the Bulldogs. Pair No. 48 Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson took on pair No. 9 Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde to wrap up the doubles game, falling dramatically 7-5. The Bulldogs’ success continued in singles, with Benjamin Ambrosio losing in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Dong, who is now ranked No. 92 after a stunning upset last week against No. 5 Connor Thompson, followed it up with another straight-set loss, losing 6-4, 6-4 to No. 19 Philip Henning. The match went to Hotard, who entered the match with three ranked wins in a row but also forfeited his match. Hotard lost 6-4, 7-5 and the Tigers officially lost the game at 4-0, but play continued. Penzlin put the Tigers on the scoreboard, winning their game against No. 116 Teodor Giusca 7-5, 6-3, giving LSU their first point and win of the day. Stoupe followed up Penzlins success with some of his own, securing a ranked win over No. 99 Blake Croyder 7-6 (7-3), 7-5. LSU baseball rebounded from its Game 1 loss, beating Arkansas 12-2 in Game 2. To end the day, Latinovic took on No. 4 Ethan Quinn. Latinovic won the first set 6-3 and barely lost the second set 7-6 (7-3) but couldn’t finish the upset and lost the tiebreaker 10-8, setting the final score of the game 5-2 in favor of Georgia. The loss to Georgia comes with little rest time, as the Tigers turn around for a doubleheader at Baton Rouge on Sunday, facing No. 48 Alabama at noon and Alcorn State at 4:30 p.m. With LSU falling to No. 51 in the nation, the game against No. 48 Alabama will be a close battle. The Tigers are looking for their first SEC win to snap their losing streak, and Alabama could be the team to do it. The Crimson Tide enters the game with two ranked players, #83 Enzo Aguiard and #88 Filip Planinsek. They are 9-10 overall and 1-5 in conference.

