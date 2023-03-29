What Pope Francis’ AI down jacket says about the future of fashion





Written by Lea Dolan, CNN With the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the week’ is a regular series dedicated to unboxing the most talked about outfit in the last seven days. During the weekend, an individual picture of Pope Francis has set the Internet on fire. Widely circulating on social media, the photo shows the 86-year-old pontiff dressed in a chunky long white puffer jacket, cinched in at the waist and seemingly layered over other wintry streetwear. It seemed like a radical departure from the typical ceremonial robes, stoles, and tall pointed-mitred hats often worn in the papal household. The outfit sparked a torrent of ironic questions online: Did the pope have a new stylist ? Has he always had a stylist? Was the look inspired by Rihanna’s Superbowl dancers to show More than anything, however, social media users exclaimed that they couldn’t believe the image was real. And it wasn’t. Twitter has since attached a pop-up footnote to several of the top performing tweets stating that it is AI-generated and was created using the Midjourney software tool. A 31-year-old construction worker from Chicago since claimed ownership viral image. The AI-generated image was made using a tool called Midjourney. Credit: Midterm AI (or artificial intelligence) imaging tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated. The technology, which generates images based on users’ text prompts, was used to design inclusive fashion shows , create entire graphic novels, and even help imagine new forms of architecture. But as AI develops and computer-generated “deep fake” images become more compelling, many worry about the ethical implications, including the removal of subject agency (placing people in fabricated scenarios that may be defamatory or malicious, for example) and whether machine learning technology will ever make false information indistinguishable. Just last week, AI-generated photos of Donald Trump’s arrest Spread like fire after the former president wrote on social media that he expected to be charged in connection with a campaign finance investigation in New York. (Trump, who maintains his innocence, has yet to be charged on any counts.) AI and the future of fashion If clothing is an important form of self-expression, then an AI-generated outfit could not only diminish the power and message inherent in clothing, but also a person’s autonomy. In the papacy, every garment has a religious significance. The color of the Pope’s vestments is specially selected to align with specific celebrations: red can only be worn on specific occasions, such as Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Pentecost, as it represents blood of Jesus Christ, while pink is only worn twice a year. year. Thus, false images of the pope wearing certain garments outside of these or in countless other contexts could offend, alarm or even distrust the Catholic community. Pope Francis greets the faithful during the Veritas Gaudium conference in Naples. Credit: Marco Cantile/LightRocket/Getty Images Digitally altering someone’s outfit could also cause lasting damage to their reputation. A doctored photo from 2005 that appeared to show Paris Hilton in a nightclub wearing an incendiary tank top that read “Stop being poor” became one of the most recognizable images in pop culture from the early years. This added to Hilton’s public perception as an out-of-touch heiress. She publicly address the false image in 2021, insisting that people shouldn’t “believe everything you read”. (The vest, which was from a fashion collection designed by Hilton’s sister Nicky, actually read “Stop being desperate.”) During a conference at the Vatican on Monday, Pope Francis address the emergence of AI technology and urged scientists to consider its human impact (although he did not specifically refer to the furor over the tampering with his own appearance). “I am convinced that the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning has the potential to contribute positively to the future of humanity,” said Francis, before adding: “I am certain that this potential will only be realized if there is a constant and consistent commitment from those developing these technologies to act in an ethical and responsible manner.” “I would therefore encourage you, in your deliberations, to make the inherent dignity of every man and woman the key criterion in evaluating emerging technologies,” Francis said. “These will prove to be ethically sound insofar as they help to respect that dignity and increase its expression at all levels of human life.”

