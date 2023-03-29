Fashion
Gabi Elnickis Bachelor Finale Look vs Princess Dianas Revenge Dress
Gabi Elnicki didn’t get the guy at the end of the season 27 finale of The single personbut she got fan sympathy and the ultimate fashion accolade on social media.
After viewers watched Elnicki get her heart broken (and more) during the main episode, her appearance on the live portion of the show had them commenting on the sparkly black mini she wore for her final showdown with Shallcross.
Thinking of Princess Diana, the look was instantly dubbed her revenge dress.
And it’s easy to see why, at least for those who know their iconic fashion statements.
But for those unfamiliar with the royal family’s original revenge dress, now is the perfect time for an elegant history lesson.
Diana had her little black dress ordered by designer Christina Stabolian, and she wore it to The Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery on November 20, 1994 in London. It was an instant hit that made headlines, and the public was sure it was more than just a dress. It was a dress strike against her then estranged husbandPrince (now King) Charles.
The reason for revenge was considered simple. On the very day of the feast, two years after the couple split, a documentary was released in which Charles told biographer Jonathan Dimbleby that he had been faithful in his marriage to Diana. until it breaks down irreparably.
The dress was seen as Diana’s way of showing the world that she was strong, sexy and didn’t need the man she would officially divorce two years later.
So it’s no wonder Bachelor fans thought Elnickis’ little black dress was meant to serve a similar purpose when she got the chance to tell Shallcross exactly how she felt about his conduct towards her on the show, especially in regards to their night of intimacy in the Fantasy Suite a week before the final.
We decided it was going to be between us, the 25-year-old account executive said of their meeting, which happened after Shallcross said he wouldn’t have sex with anyone. We said that that night. I remember I was brushing my teeth, and you came up behind me, kissed the back of my head. You said, it’s just between us. And I said, Yes, it’s just between us.
The next morning, he returned to his room to tell her that he needed to tell one of the other candidates that he had broken his promise of chastity.
I understand you trying to be honest and trying to think about each other’s feelings. I can see your point there, she noted. However, what I wish was that you had warned me that you were going to use my name and that you were going to tell everyone what had happened. Because I didn’t know you were going to do this, and even when you talked to me. I didn’t know you told everyone until I watched it last week.
It was what she considered a low blow by Shallcross, and the studio audience seemed to agree with her.
Those who applauded her fashion choice on social media didn’t even mention Shallcross. They were more obsessed with what she said with her outfit.
Way to follow in the fashionable royal footsteps, Gabi.
