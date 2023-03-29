Connect with us

Men's skirts are common in 2023: where to buy them

We have been building up to this moment for years. We’ve seen it seep onto the fashion catwalks and seethe in the cooler corners of fashion capitals around the world. We’ve seen it infiltrate red carpets and social media. And now we can say, without dwelling on it at all (ha!), that men’s skirts are officially ready to enter the mainstream.

Let’s be clear: this does not mean that men’s skirts are new in any capacity. Men have worn them for centuries, since the days of Scottish kilts and long before that too. Even in modern menswear, designers have been coming up with long, pleated, kilt-like designs for decades. Names like Raf Simons, Jean Paul Gaultier and Rick Owens have been sending male models in skirts down the runway since the 90s. And in 2007, Thom Browne, now almost synonymous with men’s skirts, sent his first male model in skirts to the runway.

What has changed is that a guy wearing a skirt no longer feels radical. Of course, sartorial envelope pushers like A$AP Rocky and Kid Cudi have worn skirts. But the same goes for relatively reserved dressers like Oscar Isaac and Brad Pitt. In fact, so many celebrities, influencers and early adopters have embraced the garment that it’s (slowly) becoming, well, just normal.

It wasn’t to make a statement, Browne says of her first men’s skirt. It was something that felt right to me at the time of a continued evolution of the gray suit into a new proportion and silhouette.

Thom Browne spring-summer 2018 fashion show.

Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Browne is a certifiable indicator of the direction mass menswear is headed, an ancestor of the shrunken, skinny suits that dominated the landscape for more than a decade before looser, shabbier proportions entered the fray. a few years ago. He is as adept at avant-garde creations as he is at traditional pieces such as the blazer And buttoned upwhich explains the fact that his offerings tend to saturate the red carpet before moving into the closets of regular (style-inclined) guys. The recent surge in popularity of its men’s skirts David Harbour, Lil Nas X, Pete Davidson and Dan Levy have all worn them in the past two years is a solid indicator that the style is gearing up for a leap to the masses.

“Genderless fashion is the future of fashion,” says Federico Barassi, vice president of menswear buying for fashion-forward retailer Ssense. “From a cultural and societal point of view, skirts are a reflection of the times in which we lived.”

Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2012 show.

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Spring/Summer 2018 show.

The numbers don’t lie. “Over the past few years, data on our customers’ buying behaviors and interests indicate that many are already buying from both sides,” he explains, “moving from women’s clothing to men’s clothing and vice versa. across different types of products. As for the skirts in particular? “With more celebrities and mainstream figures leading the way and embracing the skirt as a form of self-expression in clothing, we certainly see this openness to genderless fashion continue to evolve,” Barassi says.

Part of this evolution is the expansion of available styles and aesthetics. Labels like Adidas, Dries Van Noten, Commission and Marine Serre sell skirts that could easily be swapped out for baggy jeans or sweatpants. “If we think of fashion as a form of creative expression, skirts can be a versatile addition to any wardrobe,” adds Barassi. “Mainstream brands like Thom Browne, Jil Sander, and Rick Owens offer different styles, lengths, colors, and textures for a multitude of occasions: casual weekends, nights out, and more.”

Oscar Isaac carries Thom Browne to the Moon Knight premiere in London.

Brad Pitt wears Hans Nicholas Mott at the High-speed train red carpet in Berlin.

“I think what once was cool, men’s skirts are now acceptable in more places,” says Michael Fisher, the celebrity stylist behind Oscar Isaac’s Thom Browne skirted look. Moon Knight first last year. “The key is to own it.”

Owning it is quite easy, when you consider the skirt as a garment as malleable as jeans. You can wear dark and tight, loose and light, or anywhere in between. That’s why, all over pop culture, celebrities have popped up wearing skirts that don’t deviate from their normal aesthetic. Evan Mock, skater-boy style icon, in a brown leather Fendi skirt, king of fashion A$AP Rocky in a Givenchy black leather midi, Kid Cudi in a grunge-y Nirvana shirt and black maxi skirt, and Jaden Smith in the Louis Vuitton skirt that almost broke the internet.

Evan Mock wears Fendi.

A$AP Rocky wears Givenchy.

It’s not just the designer’s space either. In the era of Thirsty male TikTokkers in pearl necklaces and boy-king influencers basking solidly in their masculinity by presenting themselves as increasingly androgynous with each refresh of your feed, brands that cater to the mainstream have had to adapt to the growing demand for accessible masculine skirts. . The hottest fast fashion brands like Jaded Man and ASOS Design are offering affordable wearable skirts for men, a solid indicator of their imminent entry into the mainstream.

“Men’s dress codes continue to loosen up and become more personal,” says Fisher. “Skirts seem to pop up every few years in different forms, like shawls or kilts, but this time they’re here to stay as a legitimate option.”

