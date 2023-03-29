Angelina Jolie looks absolutely fabulous in a black maxi dress with cutouts at the waist





Angelina Jolie’s monochrome wardrobe has officially transitioned from winter to spring. THE Maleficent The star was recently seen having lunch at Nobu in Malibu, where she cut a glamorous figure in an all-black outfit. The centerpiece of her look was a black ribbed maxi dress, which featured fluttering cape sleeves and circular cutouts at her waist. She teamed the dress with more black pieces, including suede pumps, square sunglasses and a black shawl which she carried in her arms. She accessorized further with an array of silver earrings and rings. Jolie was accompanied by British environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild, with whom she was would have having a “business” meeting at the celebrity favorite sushi restaurant. BACKGROUND GRID The actress is known for frequently sticking to neutral tones and monochromatic color palettes when it comes to her street style. Over the past few months in particular, Jolie has sported a variety of all-black looks. In February, she stepped out in New York while wearing a smoky gray trench coat, charcoal waistcoat suit with baggy pants and black heeled boots. She was also carrying her tote bagSaint LaurentThe quilted maxi shopping bag in black and shielded her face with black cat-eye sunglasses. And on another outing in New York, this time in January, she wore a form-fitting black dress layered under a loose-fitting black knit sweater and a sophisticated black overcoat. She completed the look with pointed black leather ankle boots and dark aviator sunglasses. Digital Associate Editor As Associate Editor of HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey keeps tabs on all the celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers’ rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she’s probably spending too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course), or shopping for another corset.

