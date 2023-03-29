A Blow to Fashion Capitalism: Telfars’ Experience Empowers Customers to Set Prices | Fashion

Demi Elder owns 16 Telfar bags. The 31-year-old from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, tries to catch every drop she can of the brand, whose name has been checked into Beyonc’s lyrics and seen on everyone from Lil Nas X to Alexandria Ocasio – Cortez.

I love that it’s black-owned, unisex, totally inclusive and for all genders, she says.

The brand’s rectangular shopping bags are particularly popular, made in 38 shades and three sizes that range in price from $150 to $257; new colors sell out in seconds.

On Monday, shortly after noon, Elder added to his collection. Instead of bags, she visited the website for her latest clothing drop and found simple black t-shirts emblazoned with the brand’s logo for $50, cropped crewnecks for $65 and basketball tops. -ball at $150 each. The majority of items had sold out within the hour.

Elder left Telfar.net satisfied, taking home a pair of heather gray sweatpants for the wholesale price of $80. This was about $240 less than the full price of the pants, as Elder was buying Telfars live pricing experience.

Demi Elder at home with her collection of Telfar coins. Photography: Demi Elder

The brand let customers determine the cost of 29 new activewear items by listing them at wholesale prices as of midday Monday. (Wholesale can cost over 50% less than what buyers would normally pay on the brand’s website.) As customers purchased, the wholesale price increased in small increments up to until the stock is exhausted. The more people who add a coin to their cart, the more likely buyers are to get it at a discount. For example: the sweatpants purchased by Elder would have cost $320 full price. The price set by customer demand would become the permanent price for all restocks of that item in the future.

By early Monday afternoon, most stocks were sold out. Anyone who missed the opportunity can come back next week: new items will be available every week until April 24.

As Babak Radboy, creative director of Telfar, said fast business, the brand’s stunt reveals how arbitrary some of fashion’s costs can be. Radboy and Telfar Clemens, the brand’s founder, came up with the idea while designing a hoodie and realized the brand could charge $100 or $600 for it.

Telfar Clemens, founder of the brand. Photography: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cash App

If we charge $600 for the hoodie, then only one class of people would buy it, the person who can afford it, Radboy said the publication. So they came up with a pricing model to help keep items affordable and accessible to as many customers as possible. Many brands use price as a barrier to entry, Clemens said. I never wanted that for my brand. In a way, the new pricing model reveals how much the traditional fashion system marks up clothing.

This, of course, flies in the face of decades of logic in the fashion world that things in demand must cost a lot of money. Most brands use a product’s popularity to raise prices and test the limit of customer loyalty, said Louis Pisano, fashion reporter for Nylon France. But these marks are not Telfar. When Telfar lowers the prices of popular items, it doesn’t have the same negative effect and drop in brand perception as other buzzwords.

Rachel Tashjian, director of fashion news at Harpers Bazaar, said Radboy once told her that he and Clemens had decided to create an edgy Fashion Nova. Most fashion houses wouldn’t dare compare themselves to a fast fashion empire, and that’s part of Telfar’s appeal.

Dynamic pricing is just plain cool, and a real rare move for capitalism in fashion, to create a system in which the best-selling items in a collection are the most affordable, Tashjian said.

Andrea Bossi, a writer at Fashionista, believes the drop is another way the brand is raising awareness of its fan base, which sees itself less as customers and more as a community. I wonder if this model is an ode or a love letter to their fans. Even though the brand is all about affordability, you can’t always drop $200 for a bag.

Balancing couture and being community-focused can be difficult. When Telfars’ faux-leather Circle bag was released last year, online reviewers spoke out against its $567 price tag, saying the accessory went against the brand’s original ethos. But others have defended Telfar, including publisher Shelton Boyd-Griffith, who writing: The conversation around the price of the Telfars Circle bag is charged because it poses the dangerous misconception that black luxury brands cannot grow and evolve.

The debacle has not dampened interest in the brand. Radboy told the Guardian that Telfar will likely try live pricing with our duffel bags and circle bags at some point in the future. Why start this experiment with clothes? Radboy said bags are already ubiquitous, especially in creative circles.

We want clothes to have the chance to do the same, he said. If you walk five blocks in any direction in New York, you will see a Telfar bag. We want to see the full look here.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves the Capitol with a Telfar bag. Photography: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

There are also logistical reasons why Telfar makes sense to let customers set their own prices. The model will help the brand collect data on which parts customers want the most. This will give us information on how much of each product we should order in the future, Radboy told Fast Company. And the larger the order, the less it costs to manufacture.

Since launching her eponymous line in 2005, Clemens has always rejected the idea that haute couture was synonymous with expensive goods. Clemens, born in Queens to Liberian immigrant parents, embraces working-class credentials in his design. He created uniforms for White Castle employees and hosted fashion week events at Rainbow Shops, a chain of discount stores. Fans often point to the brand’s motto as its common thread when it comes to inclusion: it’s not for you, it’s for everyone.