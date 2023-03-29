Jinger Duggar Breaks Dad Jim Bob’s Strict Dress Code In Sexy Outfit For New Music Video After Slamming ‘Cult’ Upbringing





JINGER Duggar broke his family’s modesty rules with his latest outfit. The Counting Onalum showed off her figure in a tight black sweater while promoting her tell-all memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. 5 Jinger Duggar broke her family’s modesty rules by wearing a tight black sweater Credit: Instagram/jingervuolo 5 Jinger’s dad Jim Bob Duggar urged his daughters not to wear revealing clothes Credit: TLC Jinger, 29, wowed in the black top, which featured a square neckline and accentuated shoulders. She opted for minimal makeup and completed the look with a gold necklace and hoops. The TLC alum shared a clip of herself with podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey after appearing on the Relatable podcast. She captioned it: “I was in the studio today with Allie Stuckey talking about the last month since my book came out.” Jinger’s outfit went directly against the strict dress code she was raised with. Her parents, Jim BobandMichelle, urge their daughters not to wear revealing pants or clothes. Their guidelines went so far as to ban face-to-face cuddling, social media accounts, unchaperoned dates and public education. Organized trips to cities went against the parents’ terms, making Jinger’s recent stay in New York controversial in itself. Most read in Entertainment However, this isn’t the first time Jinger has flouted the strict rules of her upbringing. Earlier this year, the mother-of-two posted a video of herself in skimpy shorts and was also spotted in a miniskirt and skintight jeans. REALLY FREE Jinger’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, drove a wedge between her and her family. Thememoir slams his upbringing and reveals all about life in the “cultist” church. Jinger revealed during a Fox News interview that the book received an interesting response from her siblings and parents. We had a lot of conversations about our differences, she said. Some received it better than others, but at the end of the day I know they just want what’s best for me. “Even though my parents are still at the IBLP. However, it was noted that Jinger’s accomplishments were not publicly celebrated by her parents. RELIGIOUS EDUCATION Jinger and her 18 siblings were all raised in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a non-denominational Christian organization accused of being a cult. Founded by disgraced minister Bill Gothard in 1961, the IBLP advocates strict modesty laws and ultra-conservative beliefs. Jinger was an active member of the fundamentalist organization until his final departure in 2017. Her cousin Amy publicly celebrated her memoir, praising her for “using her voice” to speak out against her family’s “bigoted” beliefs. “I knew she was writing a book and I’m proud of her,” Amy exclusively told the US Sun. “She talks, she uses her voice, and she’s fine. [since leaving]. She has a huge following and it’s great. “So I’m Team Jinger!” 5 Jinger accessorized her outfit with simple gold jewelry Credit: Instagram/jingervuolo 5 Jinger regularly breaks her family’s rules Credit: Instagram/@jeremy_vuolo 5 She broke with her “sectarian” upbringing (seen with her husband Jeremy Vuolo) Credit: Getty

