Events, fashion shows, calendar and more information – Footwear News





Pitti Uomo is preparing to launch its next edition. Scheduled to take place June 13-16 in Florence’s historic Fortezza da Basso, the Italian menswear show will kick off the Spring/Summer 2024 men’s sales season as the industry still faces a plethora of concerns economic. As the menswear industry gears up for another in-person show, check out a roundup of all the events, fashion shows and happenings taking place in Florence this June here. Kering teams up to help spotlight 10 sustainable menswear brands

Within the Kering Material Innovation Lab in Milan. CREDIT: Pietro D’Aprano Kering’s Material Innovation Lab (MIL) and Fondazione Pitti Immagine Discovery are teaming up to help 10 up-and-coming menswear brands showcase their low-impact solutions at this year’s Italian show’s ‘S|Style’ sustainable style section. season. Related Participating brands this season include Cavia (Italy), Dalpaos (Italy), Dhruv Kapoor (India), Isnurh (Denmark), Jeanne Friot (France), Ksenia Schnaider (Ukraine), Olooh (Ivory Coast), Permu (Kingdom -United). ), Steven Passaro (France), Young and Sang (South Korea). According to Kering, different solutions will be explored by each designer to integrate more sustainability criteria into their collections. From the widely adopted practice of upcycling to reducing resource consumption during processing; and bio-sourced solutions to the implementation of international certifications aligned with existing Kering standards. They will also emphasize giving back to the planet and communities, using recycled materials, and promoting ethically fair work that supports artisans. Lapo Cianchi, head of communications and special projects at Pitti Immagine and general secretary of Fondazione Pitti Discovery, said in a statement on Monday that the collaboration with Kering’s MIL is an “important recognition” of the work that Pitti Immagine is doing to “spread a modern society”. culture of responsibility” in fashion. Christian Tubito, director of Kering MIL, added that this project “seems to correspond perfectly” to the Group’s internal research and innovation center. “This is an unusual partnership to support young and emerging brands that want to embrace sustainability, add innovation to their low-impact capsules and give them the chance to showcase new material prototypes that have been tested or validated by MIL and materials that are aligned with our Kering standards,” Tubito said. Fendi named special guest designer

Fendi artisans in front of the company’s new factory in Capannuccia, Tuscany. CREDIT: ANDREA FERRARI Fendi has been named a special guest designer at Pitti Uomo this season. The Italian luxury brand will present its Spring/Summer 2024 men’s collection with a special fashion show scheduled for the late afternoon of June 15 in the recently opened Fendi Factory in Capannuccia (Bagno a Ripoli). In a statement on Thursday, Fendi added that Pitti Immagine and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana had mutually agreed on her move to Florence instead of her usual Milan Fashion Week show. The brand will showcase its collections again during Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January 2024 with its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, Fendi said. Fendi Accessories and Men’s Artistic Director Silvia Venturini Fendi said in a statement after the announcement that she was “delighted” the upcoming menswear show was taking place in a location she personally considers “special.” and the “beating heart” of Fendi. “It will be a unique opportunity to see our products come to life exactly where our artisans make them, letting them take center stage that day,” Venturini Fendi said. Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, added that the Fendi event is a “precious and emblematic” event for the city of Florence. “In fact, the factory is a large structure dedicated above all to leather goods, representing one of the best expressions of the manufacturing, industrial and artisanal tradition of our territory and our region,” said Napoleone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/fashion/mens/pitti-uomo-june-2023-designers-schedule-info-1203438666/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related