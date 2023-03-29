What’s the best way to store clothes? Here’s what some fashion brands are doing

The concept of museum-worthy clothing is arguably as old as museums themselves. But it’s only in modern history that successful fashion shows really took off.

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2018 exhibition Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination drew some 1.6 million guests, according to the museum. Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design, an exhibit that opened in 1974, attracted approximately 780,000 visitors.

Matthew Yokobosky, senior curator of fashion and material culture at the Brooklyn Museum, who for the past two years has curated exhibits on designers Christian Dior, Thierry Mugler and Virgil Abloh, said interest in seeing clothes exposed had increased over time. to dress have decreased.

Preserving collections for posterity hasn’t always been a priority in the fashion industry, which is heavily forward-looking (by the time most of the brands’ spring wear comes out, they’re already showing pieces for autumn). I remember having a conversation with Valentino, recalls Mr. Yokobosky, referring to the Italian fashion designer who launched his eponymous label in 1960. He said: “We weren’t thinking of an exhibition, we were trying to sell dresses.