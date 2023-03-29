Fashion
What’s the best way to store clothes? Here’s what some fashion brands are doing
The concept of museum-worthy clothing is arguably as old as museums themselves. But it’s only in modern history that successful fashion shows really took off.
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2018 exhibition Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination drew some 1.6 million guests, according to the museum. Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design, an exhibit that opened in 1974, attracted approximately 780,000 visitors.
Matthew Yokobosky, senior curator of fashion and material culture at the Brooklyn Museum, who for the past two years has curated exhibits on designers Christian Dior, Thierry Mugler and Virgil Abloh, said interest in seeing clothes exposed had increased over time. to dress have decreased.
Preserving collections for posterity hasn’t always been a priority in the fashion industry, which is heavily forward-looking (by the time most of the brands’ spring wear comes out, they’re already showing pieces for autumn). I remember having a conversation with Valentino, recalls Mr. Yokobosky, referring to the Italian fashion designer who launched his eponymous label in 1960. He said: “We weren’t thinking of an exhibition, we were trying to sell dresses.
Lately, however, Mr. Yokobosky said more and more designers are thinking about how to care for their pieces after they hit a runway. Over the past 10 to 15 years, he said, people have realized that these pieces are valuable and could be exhibited.
For some American brands, the answer is to send clothes to Garde Robe by Uovo. It was formed in 2021 after Uovo, an art storage company, acquired Garde Robe, a high-end clothing storage company.
Prior to the acquisition, Uovo worked with a handful of brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne and Oscar de la Renta. Absorbing Garde Robe brought about 20 more, including Carolina Herrera and Jason Wu. Brennan Lowery, the general manager of Garde Robe by Uovo, wants more.
I want every American designer to shop here, said Ms. Lowery, 42.
Warehouses for Sewing
Designer Jason Wu, 40, said he used to keep his collections in a rental storage unit after launching his eponymous label. About three years later, he began working with an archivist and moved his pieces to a facility specializing in the storage of works of art. The facility was good for clothes, he said, but access was difficult.
In 2015, Mr. Wu, who loaned designs to the Met for In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and China: Through the Looking Glass, began stocking his brand’s pieces with Garde Robe.
They are housed in a huge Garde Robe by Uovo warehouse in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn that stores some 40,000 units of individual clothing, bags or pairs of shoes belonging to Mr. Wu and other customers. About half come from fashion brands, Ms. Lowery said, and the rest are from other customers, including individuals.
The Brooklyn facility is one of five warehouses across the country where Uovo stores fashion; the rest are in the Long Island City section of Queens; Orangeburg, NY; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Glendale, California. All but the Glendale location also store artwork.
Clothing stored in the Brooklyn warehouse includes pieces from the Pyer Mosss 2021 couture collection designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond, the first black American designer invited to present during Couture Week. Although the clothes, which included a traffic light dress and other pieces inspired by objects created by black inventors, received mixed reviews, Mr. Yokobosky noted that opinions can change over time.
When Marc Jacobs did the grunge collection for Perry Ellis, everyone was angry and upset, he said. Today is the genius collection he has made. You can’t save collections that people don’t like yet.
We want these up-and-coming brands,” said Ms. Lowery, Managing Director of Garde Robe by Uovo. She added that Uovo, which has partnered with the Brooklyn Museum for the past four years to award $25,000 to an artist in the borough, could introduce a similar annual award for fashion designers.
Acid-free this, polypropylene that
The garments begin their afterlife at Garde Robe by Uovo in Brooklyn with an inspection by one of eight wardrobe managers, who catalog the pieces and examine them for damage, stains, or pests. When items appear less than pristine, sometimes dry cleaning is recommended before storage.
I like order, said Quinn Bradley, 38, operations manager at the Brooklyn warehouse. Ms. Bradley, who had worked at Garde Robe for about eight years when it was acquired by Uovo, holds a master’s degree in fashion and textile studies from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She said she developed her love of collections management while working in public affairs at the National Museum of the American Indian in New York.
All Uovo warehouses used for fashion storage are air-conditioned, Ms. Bradley said, specifically at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 50% humidity, which she says are industry standards.
What is important is to avoid large swings in temperature or humidity, Ms Lowery added. An industrial-sized chiller regulates the two at the Brooklyn warehouse.
Once the pieces are cataloged and deemed ready for storage, they are photographed in one of the warehouses’ three studios. Two of the studios have cameras that capture 360 degree footage; According to Ms. Lowery, these cameras cost between $50,000 and $60,000 each.
After being photographed, the clothes that need to be hung are placed in polypropylene bags (a breathable plastic). Other pieces are folded, wrapped in acid-free tissue paper, and placed in light blue acid-free corrugated cardboard boxes. Shoes are stored in clear plastic bins. All of these bags, boxes and bins are kept on rails and shelves that take up approximately 20,000 square feet of the 150,000 square foot facility.
They keep our clothes like they’re works of art, said Emilie Rubinfeld, president of Carolina Herrera, which started using Garde Robe in 2012. Previously, her clothes were kept in-house.
When storing fashion, Garde Robe by Uovo is loaded by the rack. A rack that can hold up to 50 clothes, 10 pairs of shoes and 10 bags or other accessories costs around $400 per month. Prices, especially for fashion brands, may vary depending on volume and storage time.
Nothing lasts eternally
Vaquera designers Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee also loaned pieces for In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Their approach to storage is more ambivalent.
After the Vaquera garments were shown, photographed and captured on video, we don’t care about their upkeep, said Mr. DiCaprio, 32. If the story and the idea can be preserved in video and photo, we’re not going to worry about the garment being the thing to archive.
Pieces from past collections are stored in plastic bins kept at an iStoreGreen unit in Brooklyn, where the monthly cost for an 800 square foot space is around $180. The configuration isn’t as controlled as Garde Robe by Uovo, and Vaquera designers had to redo a piece for the Met.
But they are not too worried. We have fantasies that if the storage unit burned down or flooded it would be almost like relief, said Ms Taubensee, 33. The show for us is what we do it for, the moment it happened. If the clothes themselves disappeared, we wouldn’t be so sad.
In addition to specialist materials and air conditioning, the storage process at Garde Robe by Uovo includes the creation of a digital archive through which parts can be viewed on a computer and delivered with just a few mouse clicks.
Mr Wu described the system as a modern take on Cher Horowitz’s computerized closet in the movie Clueless.
Ms. Rubinfeld of Carolina Herrera said the technology was very valuable. The way they are organized and structured allows access to the archives in a way that we can reach quite quickly, she said.
Still, Ms Bradley conceded that all the technology and caution can only go so far.
Everything is falling apart, she says. Our job is to slow this process down as much as possible.
