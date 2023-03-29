Fashion
Dress-Up RPG Has A Loophole That Gives Disney Princesses Guns
The cutest thing about the 2021 sequel to the dress-up role-playing game I love Nikki, nikki shiny, is its arcane weirdness. The clothes are nice toosparkly dresses with skirts in the shape of cups of tulip petals, tiaras with pearl knots like dollops of cake icing, an implausibly pastel Sanrio Collaborativebut I find the game most enchanting in its weird RPG elements, like the guns which you never shoot, equip only for style points during its basic gameplay, Style Battles where you compete against non-playable characters by presenting a better outfit.
nikki shinyOfficial Disney collaboration outfits (which are currently exclusive to Taiwanese servers) encapsulate the mystery of the games by denying these weapons, however, immediately unequipping them when you try to pair them with guns.
No weapons allowed
The collaboration includes The beauty and the Beast heroine Belles buttercup yellow dress and Cinderella bloated money ball gown, plus related accessories, such as a full red rose in a glass case for Belle to hold, and a midnight-colored ribbon that Cinderella wears as a choker.
As delightfully themed as they are, all of these outfit pieces are totally incompatible with nikki shinys many gun options (a sniper rifleacute small handgun, you name it). I imagine most people buy Disney outfits in the gacha game for the sake of Disney, not in order to make their character look ready for a merciless war at any moment. But I’ve always suspected that Cinderella’s outfit looked incomplete without a menacing machine gun.
Disney wouldn’t allow it, however.
Nikki YouTuber and TikToker Vivi Gaming brought the phenomenon to my attention in a recent TikTok, demonstrating how giving your character a gun while she’s wearing a Disney outfit restores her to her default outfit state, but keeps the gun in her hand.
At first, Vivi thought it was common practice for Nikki collaborative outfits to block the use of guns, so she didn’t think too much about it at first, she tells me over email. But then she tried adding a gun to a Sanrio outfit, and it worked.
OK, some weapons are allowed
I realized that Disney’s censorship rules are stricter than other collaborations, says Vivi. I was very surprised because I know gun censorship was not a thing in I love Nikki, nikki shinypredecessor of 2015.
Vivi also demonstrated this in a TikTok. There’s a loophole, she says happily in the video, I think they forgot to set the same rules for I love Nikki. Then she shows us how I love Nikkis Cinderella, and Frozen Elsa and Anna can cold guard any weapon, including rifles, an overturned machine gun with an ammo strip, and not one, but two Glocksone for each delicate hand.
Half of Elsas’ problems in Frozen would have been solved with a blicky, says a popular comment.
It’s true, and that’s it I love Nikki encourages Elsa to command her kingdom with a blicky. However, Vivi, which is located in the United States but plays the Nikki games on Asian servers, says she notices clunky and inconsistent censorship even in this looser Disney collaboration.
I love Nikki censored the belly of the Little Mermaids, she told me. Ariel’s same outfit on the Chinese server wears a bikini instead of a tank top in global server.
I was surprised when I saw that for the first time too, she continues. But at the same time, I had just watched Aladdin active live and noticed that Jasmine’s belly was covered. Disney also removed the kiss scene between Jasmine and Jafar. The message Disney is sending to girls today is much different than it was three decades ago.
Neither Disney nor Nikki developer Papergames replied my citys request for comment in time for publication, but, indeed, Disney has recently attempted to (controversially) stay uncontroversial, never choose to move the boat or have an atom equal to salacious if it can be avoided. Sometimes like pulling Jasmine away from a coercive kiss, that can be a good thing. And Disney is a kids’ brand, after all, but its decisions seem to be driven mostly by self-interest rather than moral responsibility to babies’ brains.
I don’t expect much else from a megacorporation. But I’ll take a win if I can get one, and I love NikkiS’s loophole ensures that games can enjoy the bizarre power of fashion despite Disney’s all-seeing eye.
It allows fans to imagine princesses as brutal and impeccably styled as they would like them to be. Vivi agrees; I can have the official Rapunzel, Cinderella, Ariel, Elsa, Anna, Mickey and Minnie costumes with a Glock, she said. It’s not canon, but now because of I love Nikkiit can be.
https://kotaku.com/disney-princess-guns-shining-nikki-dress-up-game-mobile-1850270286
