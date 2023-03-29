A romantic dinner in Mexico City to toast a booming fashion brand





In the summer of 2022, clothing designer Olivia Villanti spent seven weeks driving through France, Switzerland, Italy, Croatia and Montenegro with her husband, Guillaume Guevara, an entrepreneur, and their young son. During the trip, she spent most weekends scavenging flea markets, choosing shirts with details like an elegant spread collar or an unusual cuff sewn to fold over without cufflinks. When the couple returned home to Mexico City, where Guevara, 41, grew up and where they moved in 2020 after 16 years together in New York, Villanti, also 41, unpacked several bags of old clothes and began to designing the latest (and greatest) collection for its nearly three-year-old bespoke womenswear line, Now Studio. Before leaving the United States, Villanti had worked for years in the marketing departments of major international brands. I was trying to hit these huge sales targets, she says, and I was so unhappy. In Mexico City, where Guevara’s uncle, Bruno Gilly Armand, had for years supplied men’s boutique tailors with imported cottons and wools, Villanti began designing his own garments using unsold fabrics. She hoped to incorporate into women’s clothing those elements that traditionally belonged to the world of men’s tailoring, she says, those little details like double slits on jackets or functional cuffs that women simply don’t have. Since that first collection, Villanti, who manages the brand’s design, sourcing and customer service and works closely with a team of seamstresses from the Gillys studio, has been constantly immersed in production. Last summer, the company was established enough that she could not only consider the future of her business. Chava will always be small, she says, and always in partnership with local workshops, but also her past. To celebrate the two, she decided to plan a dinner party.

Held on a brisk March night, the event would serve as an informal launch of the new collection with its elegant slim-waisted tuxedo coat and eggshell linen shawl-collar waistcoat, as well as a tribute to friends, family members and colleagues who have made the business a success. As the sun set around 6:30 a.m., Villanti and Guevara opened the doors to Proyecto Pblico Prim, an early 20th-century mansion in the central neighborhood of Colonia Juarez. Built in 1906 and occupied by a long line of owners before being abandoned for about twenty years at the end of the last century, the house has undergone a series of delicate restorations over the last decade. With its graceful central courtyard and maze of secondary rooms, grand split staircase, cracked plaster walls and profusion of plants, the structure today exudes the sprezzatura of yesteryear that has always enlivened the Villantis line. It’s just romantic, she said, and I think Chava is romantic adaptation is romantic.

As night fell, guests from New York, Los Angeles, Guadalajara and Mexico City, including designer Mariana Villeda, who has collaborated with Villanti through her embroidery collective, Jauja, based in the rural community of Temoaya, and l Writer and curator Su Wu, who opened his home in the Roma district for the brand’s first show, found his seats around a long rectangular table set for 34 attendees with scalloped-edge tableware by ceramicist Perla Valtierra, based in Mexico City. Instead of place cards, there were napkins made from leftover Chavas studio linens monogrammed with each guest’s initials.

Shortly after, wheat and corn marbled bread arrived with boulders of butter tinged the color of chestnuts on the floor. chicatanas, or flying ants. This is followed by several salads served over raw earth: apples, cranberries and grapefruits fill tangled nests of shaved fennel while a crumble of Ocosingo cheese from the southern state of Chiapas enlivens jewel-toned mounds of tomatillo, nopal, broad beans, black beans, peas and eggplant. All served family style and created by local chef Elena Reygadas, owner of the Rosetta restaurant among others in town, these dishes along with the main course of sweet potato ravioli and the dessert of poached pears with tarragon and elderberries emphasized the profusion of fruit. and vegetables widely used in Mexican cuisine.

As the plates were taken out, Villanti rose to toast with a glass of sparkling wine from the foothills of the Italian Alps. Guillaume always compares a small business to a small glass, filling it drop by drop, she told her guests. Some of these drops are bigger, some are smaller, but they are all essential. Here’s how she turned what the shed originally intended as a small dinner party into a larger event that, nonetheless, was special and intimate.

Focus on the parts of the entertainment you love Villanti prefers to invest her time, whenever possible, in the elements of her work that energize her. With Chava, it’s design, production and customer service rather than packaging and logistics; for his dinner, he organized a playlist. We welcomed everyone with respectively Gustavo Pena and Los Panchos, a Uruguayan songwriter and the Mexican and Puerto Rican trio whose boleros crossed the Americas from the 1940s then dined with Brian Eno and Helado Negro and ended the evening with Sharon Jones, Fela Kuti and Juan Gabriel, says the creator. To keep the conversation going, she introduced people before dinner started and arranged the seats to encourage new relationships while ensuring that everyone was also close enough to someone more familiar.

Allow yourself to be dazzled No one should feel uncomfortable at a party, neither overdressed nor underdressed, which is why Villanti wanted to keep her own look both elegant and slightly undone, she says. For dinner, she wore the tuxedo jacket and pants from the new Chavas collection, made in collaboration with tailor Edmundo Hernandez (based outside Puebla City), sizing the pants for a looser silhouette. She wore a beloved white t-shirt that had been in my closet forever, left her hair down and applied very little makeup, finding common ground between people who came dressed and those who opted for something more discreet.

Keep everything relaxed For all the grandeur of the Proyecto Pblico Prim, which often hosts events like weddings and art fairs, it was important to Villanti that the evening be kept informal, in keeping not only with his own aesthetic but also with that of the city, which is known for its openness and warmth. The arrangements of eucalyptus and silver dollars surrounded by clusters of purple amaranth were deliberately sparse, there were only three on the table so as not to obstruct sight lines or conversation. Villanti also featured many handmade candles in a range of shapes and sizes to foster a sense of spontaneity and ease.

Let your guests get involved Although Villanti is not a natural delegator, she has found that including friends and guests in the dinner planning process brings them as much joy as it brings her peace of mind. As the venue approached opening time, New York photographer Clmence Pols assembled the floral arrangements while Guevara hung mood boards for the collection (created by Los Angeles-based creative director Johanna Langford, a regular contributor to Chava) from fishing wire. Take time alone Hosting is demanding, not just in planning but in execution, requiring constant commitment. For Villanti, occasionally stepping back for a few quiet minutes in a dark corner was a great way to recharge and be more present, she says. Standing on the periphery of his own party allowed him to watch his guests, who came from different places and different worlds, make new connections, expanding the community that brought them there in the first place.

