Lady Amelia Spencer’s wedding dress has a ‘special’ connection to Princess Diana





Princess Diana’s niece walked down the aisle in style. Lady Amelia Spencer married her 14-year-old boyfriend, Greg Mallett, in a stunning mountaintop ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, last week and, although her custom Atelier Versace dress was worthy of royalty, she also has a sweet connection to her late aunt. Wearing a long-sleeved lace dress with puff sleeves and an open back, Prince William and Prince Harry’s first cousin was a vision in white as she said her vows in the stunning photos shared by Hello! The Versace design features floral details layered over the re-embroidered silk lace, as well as a sheer corset-style panel on the belly adorned with lace and Swarovski crystals. While the style itself might not scream Diana, the late royal was a dear friend of Gianni Versace and often wore the designer’s styles in the late 1990s. Lady Amelia Spencer stunned in a floral dress. Good morning! Magazine “In my vows, I said to Greg, ‘In my heart, you have always been my husband and soulmate,'” the aristocratic bride told Hello! Courtesy of Hello! Magazine Her dress featured a dramatic train. Courtesy of Hello! Magazine “I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day,” Spencer, 30, told Hello! of Diana, who was the sister of her father, Earl Spencer. “I know the Versace family love Diana too, so there’s a very special bond we have,” she added. The bride who wore her hair in an elegant updo accessorized her wedding dress with a 16ft long silk tulle veil, dazzling diamond earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes. Princess Diana wore a purple Versace dress to an event in Chicago in 1996. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images “I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” she told Hello! of her bridal look. “This is honestly the most beautiful dress I have ever seen.” Spencer called it “the happiest experience working with Versace”, adding that “every member of their team was like angels”. It is Spencer’s second wedding in recent years, following the lavish Italian nuptials of Lady Amelia’s sister Lady Kitty in 2021. Princess Diana wore another Versace creation in 1995 during a visit to Argentina. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana wore this Versace dress in a photo shoot in 1991 and on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar tribute issue in 1997 after her death. AFP via Getty Images And although Lady Amelia hasn’t worn five designer dresses like Kitty, the newlywed has followed in her sister’s footsteps by choosing not to wear the famous Spencer tiara that their aunt donned for her wedding to Prince Charles. Ahead of her big day, Lady Amelia wore a Meghan Markle-style white halter dress in photos shared on Instagram. For more Page Six style you love The couple got engaged in July 2020. Instagram/@ameliaspencer15 While it’s unclear if any members of the royal family attended the nuptials, the couple shared their excitement about celebrating with loved ones at their March 21 wedding. “It was truly the best day of our lives,” she said. “It was better than I had imagined.” “I’ve waited 14 years to see Amelia walk down the aisle. Getting married is a dream come true,” Mallett, 33, added.

