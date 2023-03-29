With loose pants for men, a little leg goes a long way

As a fashion luvvie who’s been cursed with what tailors diplomatically call a prominent seat (read: fat ass) and tree-trunk-sized legs, I’ve spent more or less my entire adult life in baggy pants. Growing up as a teenager in the early 2000s, at the height of the indie boy skinny jeans era, was a painful experience. I used to feel like an outcast in my oversized chinos or bootcut jeans.

Now, however, baggy pants have gone from a fringe choice to menswear and I couldn’t be more here for it. Pleats, wide legs and loose fits are all the rage everywhere from Louis Vuitton to Loewe, precipitated in part by red carpet appearances from Harry Styles, who has repeatedly waved the flag for Gucci flares . Swapping out neat, tapered slacks or jeans for bulky, pleated-laced designs might seem like a tough sell, but there’s an understated sophistication to wide-leg pants that makes them the perfect fit for 2023.

Damien Paul, head of menswear at MatchesFashion, is another fan of wide leg pants. There’s nothing more liberating than experimenting with a wider leg, he says. They talk about how modern man lives; they are comfortable, minimalist, expressive and light for travel or everyday use.

Brands such as The Row and Lemaire are prime examples. For Spring/Summer 23, The Rows pants are cut in flowing shapes that sit high on the hips. In a classic, earthy color palette with beiges, taupes and ecrus, these pieces feel retro reminiscent of something 1980s Armani and yet current. Lemaire has also built its reputation on modern minimalism, with technical fabrications and innovative silhouettes. The label’s baggy pants come in a variety of forms, but highlights include its paperbag-waist judo pants and generously cut three-pleat pants. These manage to feel tailored yet informal with their slender legs and strips of fabric.

Cvetkovic in flowing black pants. Shapes like this manage to feel tailored and yet informal Photographed for the FT by Antonia Adomako



Wide-leg pants are all about fluidity, says Scott Fraser Simpson, menswear designer and collector whose London label, Scott Fraser Collection, offers no less than five wide-leg trouser silhouettes, including the Wide Boy, which replicates a mid-length cut. pants of the century from its archives. The way they move and drape over the body is so elegant that you can appreciate the fabrics in a completely different way, he says. It’s also a question of proportion, he adds. Pair a wider leg with a high waist and it totally changes your figure. A high waist makes chunky guys look slimmer and elongates the leg so you look taller too.

Not only are wide legs surprisingly comfortable, they’re also surprisingly flattering. In common with Simpsons pants, Swedish tailor Saman Amels Amo’s pants are pleasingly sleazy, cut in dark, shiny fabrics and a straight line from hip to ankle. I wear them with unstructured blazers and merino mock collars throughout the workweek, with polished Chelsea boots. Swap your jacket for a lightweight overshirt at the weekend for a relaxed and subtly expressive look.

Wide legs and relaxed cuts were back on the Dior Men AW 23 catwalk…

…and the SS Daley AW 23



Not that you need to be subtle in your choice of pants all the time. Steven Stokey-Daley is another designer who has championed voluminous bottoms since bursting onto the fashion scene with his SS Daley line in 2020. Daleys designs feature maximalist floral or bright striped fabrics with exaggerated A-legs which echo Oxford bags, the slouchy trouser cut popularized by creepy Oxbridge students in the 1920s. which a jacket should be the focal point of what you wear. With something simple on top, like a lightweight shirt or lightweight crewneck, fashionable pants can push the envelope without being OTT.

Why are oversized stockings in fashion? For Isabel Ettedgui, the creative director of Connolly, a stylish boutique on London’s Savile Row that presents a single gender-neutral collection each season, these new, more fluid silhouettes evoke changing notions of masculinity. Our young client doesn’t want to look like his dad and he’s not afraid of gender blurring in his wardrobe, she says.

Wide legs are surprisingly comfortable and surprisingly flattering Photographed for the FT by Antonia Adomako



Connolly has two signature oversized styles. The first is the Slouchy Trouser, which, with its deep pleats, chunky turn-ups and draped legs, lives up to its name in luxurious corduroy. The other is the belted pant, which is held up by a belt at the waist that ties above the hips. The design came from us, we worked on how to create pants that really worked with the shapes of men and women, explains Ettedgui. The softer lines of the wide leg pants are chic and unexpected for a man and quite dandy. It’s an easy way to give a fashionable nod, without making a fashion statement.

MatchesFashions Paul agrees and adds that the popularity of big pants is a reminder that modern men dress for themselves. for comfort, to feel sexy and sometimes to make an impact. Whether it’s his pastel-hued Diors designs, inspired by the carefree aesthetic of Charleston and the Bloomsbury ensemble, or Jacquemuss flared suit trousers in bold shades of cream and purple, wide legs and loose cuts have become synonymous with self-expression. As an embarrassed teenager, I worried that the tighter the pants, the better. Now, however, no crease is too deep and no leg is too wide. In fact, the looser the pants, the sexier I feel.

