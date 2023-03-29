Object of the week: the men’s jumpsuit





What it is: Likely popularized by singer Harry Styles, who often sports sequined iterations where he can, the men’s ensemble is a popular look for the AW23 season, sported on multiple runways and celebrities as a standalone piece. Its appearance came in many forms, ranging from jumpsuits and overalls to more feminine jumpsuits, ensuring that despite being quite a bold item, it could still appeal to a wider audience. It was particularly prominent among skiwear collections, a category that many designer brands are beginning to explore as a potential new market. Image: Oneskee Why you’ll want it: The set can be linked to an array of clothing categories, see it appear in a multitude of forms and therefore be linked to almost any target group. This includes workwear, ski wear and, more simply, casual wear, giving them a variety of uses for different consumers. In recent months, it has also been strongly linked to pop culture figures, popularized by public figures who have embraced the style in their own whimsical aesthetic. This shift could encourage the everyday shopper to also tackle the bold item in their own form, if they ever feel like stepping out of their comfort zone. Picture: Levi’s Where we saw it: Speaking of skiwear, Giorgio Armani was among those to jump into this new category, offering a range of ski suits in contrasting red and black colors. The looks were complete with tactical pockets and a raised logo, as seen on the adjustable straps. Etro, on the other hand, presented a higher version of the overalls, with a striped piece that featured detailed embroidery and sharp detailing. In another contrast, Gucci displayed a surprisingly oversized jumpsuit in bright yellow, a material that gave off an apocalyptic feel. Image: Madewell How to style it: Overall, this item is really a standalone look, meant to be a statement that speaks for itself. However, there are ways to elevate the style, incorporating the use of accessories to bring it to life and tie the outfit together. The look works especially well with lace-up ankle boots, in which the piece can be tucked in or left loose, with the two methods giving off different vibes. In a more casual position, sneakers can also work, especially when you want to go for everyday wear. Image: Moschino The set is a versatile piece, fitting into several categories and therefore having the potential to reach a wide audience of consumers. For AW23, it expanded out of womenswear to become a prominent item for men as well, giving men a statement wardrobe addition. Image: Carhartt

