Salukis beat SEMO in walk-off mode





Next game: Indiana State 03/31/2023 | 4 p.m. ESPN+ Tue. 31 (Friday) / 4:00 p.m. Indiana State Carbondale, Ill. –The Southern Illinois Salukis returned to the win column Tuesday afternoon with a 7-6 win over Southeast Missouri. With the win, the Salukis move to 23-5 while remaining unbeaten at home with 14 straight wins at Charlotte West Stadium. The Dawgs have been on the board since Tori Schullian hit a two-run home run down the left field line on his first at bat of the game in the second inning. Coming off the tying RBI singles on Sunday, Schullian had three RBIs in his last two games. Southern Illinois added to their lead in the third inning on a two-out double by Elizabeth Warwick Which side scored Jackie Lis following a walk and single by Rylie Hamilton . However, after the third inning, the Redhawks managed to recover a run in the fourth on a solo home run to make it a 3-1 game. The Salukis’ offense slowed throughout the middle innings of the game and a four-run sixth inning for SEMO gave the Redhawks a 6-3 lead. Until their last three outs and the top of the order due, the Salukis’ seventh inning four-run to meet SEMO began with a Emma Austin to walk. After the Austin march, Aubree DePron And Jackie Lis both chosen to drive in the first heat. Hamilton was able to move DePron from second to third on a defender’s pick which gave SEMOthe to second. Elizabeth Warwick landed his second hit of the day while driving in another run and making it 5-6. With one out and runners at first and second, freshman Anna Cardier curled a line to the right center wall, giving Warwick plenty of time to come home first and finish the game 7-6 in favor of SIU. Anna Cardier , Aubree DePron , Rylie Hamilton And Elizabeth Warwick each totaled two hits per play with three other Salukis scoring one hit for a total of 11 on the day. Hannah Hockerman started for the Salukis as she pitched five innings allowing just three hits and two runs. Elliott Stinson would take the win however due to the Salukis rallying in the seventh inning to end the game. Next up for SIU is a weekend MVC series with Indiana State beginning this Friday at 4 p.m. at Charlotte West Stadium. Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. followed by a first pitch at noon on Sunday. The Sycamores are one of two teams that are still undefeated in Valley play, as they are currently 6-0 with an overall record of 17-12. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Keep up to date with all the latest Salukis news and information by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Softball, on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiSoftball and on Instagram at @SIU_Softball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app from the App store Or Google Play Store. printable version

