Denvers Sancho Arbizu and Martinez de Velasco Win Weekly TicketSmarter #SummitTEN Honors





SIOUX FALLS, SD For the fourth time this season, Denver has earned TicketSmarter Summit League Mens and Womens Tennis Peak Performers of the Week honors, league officials announced Tuesday. Daniel Sancho Arbizu won the men’s honor, while Claudia Martinez de Velasco won the women’s award. Sancho Arbizu went undefeated in singles and doubles over a two-match week, including first place in singles against No. 37-ranked UTSA on the road. The native of Zaragoza, Spain returned to first place in DU singles for the fourth time this season and recorded a comeback victory over UTSA Tiago Torress, losing a close first set (5-7) in rallying for a 6-4 victory in the second set and taking the match with a 10-7 outing in the deciding match. He then added a straight-set win in the No. 2 singles position at home against New Mexico’s Aram Noorzian, 6-4, 6-2. In doubles, Sancho Arbizu took the Pioneers’ only win of the weekend with teammate Raffaello Papajcik in third place, winning 6-4. Martinez de Velasco went undefeated in singles action against two nationally ranked teams on the road and did not drop a set in either match. The freshman put Denver on the board with a No. 6, 7-6, 6-2 straight-set singles win, winning the tiebreaker in dominant fashion 7-0 over No. 59-ranked Baylor . Against No. 62-ranked SMU, the Madrid, Spain native followed that win by dropping just two games in her singles match for a 6-1, 6-1 win. fan builder Enter promotional code AceTheSummit in the Fan Rewards section of the Summit League app for 200 reward points! If you don’t have the free app, download it now at thesummitleague.org/app. Best Male Performer of the Week

Daniel Sancho Arbizu, Denver

SO. | Zaragoza, Spain Won second career peak artist award

Remained undefeated in singles and doubles over a two-match week, including No. 1 singles against No. 37-ranked UTSA

Recorded a comeback win over UTSA’s Tiago Torress, losing a tight first set, 5-7, rallying for a 6-4 victory in the second set and winning the match with a 10-7 performance in the deciding match

Second-place extra straight sets win over New Mexico’s Aram Noorzian, 6-4, 6-2 Also nominated: Nam Pham (Illinois State), Davis Lawley (Omaha).



Leading Female Performer of the Week

Claudia Martinez of Velasco, Denver

Prof. | Madrid, Spain Won her second Peak Performer honor of the season

Remained undefeated in singles action against two nationally ranked teams and did not drop a set in either match

Took the tiebreaker against No. 59-seeded Paula Baranano of Baylor, 7-0, and broke the fifth game of the second set, winning the next three games to win it all, 6-2

Won dominantly, 6-1, 6-1, in 6th place against SMU Also nominated: Marthe Degeorges (St. Thomas), Andrea Jansson (North Dakota), Joanna Cardona (Kansas City).



Top artists of the week 2023 January 17

M: Gerhard Sullwald, North Dakota

W: Jule Schulte, North Dakota January 24

M: Cian McDonnell, North Dakota

W: Andrea Burguete Beltran, Denver January 31

M: Jeremy Schifris, Drake

W: Taylor Melville, Denver February 7

M: Markus BolinDrake

W: Britt Pursell, Denver February 14th

M: Daniel Sancho Arbizu, Denver

W: Taylor Melville, Denver the 21st of February

M: Nicolas Herrero Cuesta, Denver

W: Claudia Martinez of Velasco, Denver February 28

M: Conner Olsen, Drake

W: Louise Wikander, Denver March 7

M: Daniel Sancho Arbizu, Denver

W: Britt Pursell, Denver March 14

M: Gerhard Sullwald, North Dakota

W: Britt Pursell, Denver March 21st

M: Nam Pham, Illinois

W: Luna Morini, Oral Roberts March 28

M: Daniel Sancho Arbizu, Denver

W: Claudia Martinez of Velasco, Denver #SummitTEN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesummitleague.org/news/2023/3/27/awards-denvers-sancho-arbizu-martinez-de-velasco-sweep-ticketsmarter-summitten-weekly-accolades.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related