Queen Letizia of Spain looks elegant in a recycled Hugo Boss dress at an event in Spanish
Queen Letizia of Spain donned a chic black dress as she attended events for the inauguration of the IX International Congress of the Spanish Language.
The royal, 50, looked effortlessly elegant as she and husband King Felipe VI, 50, arrived at the Gran Teatro Falla in Cdiz.
Her chic Hugo Boss dress featured fishnet detailing along the neckline and flowed into elegant tassel sleeves that draped over the arms.
For the event, the mother-of-two – who recently split opinion by showing off her natural gray hair – opted to style her hair in a bun.
She wore a black clutch and paired the ensemble with slingback stilettos.
The royal, 50, looked effortlessly stylish as she and husband King Felipe VI, 50, arrived at the Gran Teatro Falla in Cdiz
Letizia wore long, embellished earrings and kept her makeup glam with a smokey eye.
Elsewhere, Felipe cut a dapper figure in a pinstripe suit and blue tie, smiling as he made an appearance with his wife.
European monarchs appeared to be in good spirits as they attended the congress, during which participants reflected on “the reality of Spanish, its past, present and future, under the motto ‘Spanish language, miscegenation and interculturality. History and future “. ‘.
The King of Spain had delivered a speech celebrating “the great Hispanic convocation”.
Earlier today, the Queen looked effortlessly elegant in a figure-hugging lilac dress as she and Felipe attended a talk for the event this afternoon.
The Queen was all smiles as she opted for a purple dress with a plunging V-neck.
In addition to the gathers around the bust, the midi dress also featured slightly puffed sleeves and a thigh-high slit in the front.
True to her spring outfit, Letizia accessorized her dress with a small 110 leather handbag from Spanish brand Olivia Mareque in the exact same shade of lilac.
Her chic dress featured fishnet detailing along the neckline and flowed into elegant tassel sleeves draped over the arms.
For the event, the mother-of-two – who recently split opinion by letting her natural grays show – opted to style her hair in a bun
Letizia wore long, embellished earrings and kept her makeup glam with a smokey eye
Elsewhere, Felipe cut a dapper figure in a pinstripe suit and blue tie, smiling as he made an appearance with his wife
Letizia smiled as she shook hands with attendees, wearing a chic black dress at the event with her hubby
European monarchs appeared to be in good spirits as they attended the congress, during which participants reflected on “the reality of Spanish, its past, present and future”.
But rather than keep the thick lilac leather shoulder strap that comes with the bag, Letizia opted for an alternative 26 – with two delicate leather bows on either side.
Letting her spring dress take center stage, Letizia finished her ensemble with a pair of nude patent pumps by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera.
To complement the lilac theme of her outfit, Letizia also opted for brown makeup.
The royal was pictured rocking a shimmering smokey eye which she offset with a swipe of copper lipstick.
Letizia showed off the dress’ tasselled sleeves as she greeted attendees at today’s engagement
The Spanish queen wore long dangling earrings to accessorize, opting to put her hair up in a bun
The European monarch held a black clutch as she and her husband mingled with other attendees
Cutting a sophisticated figure, Letizia styled her hair in a bouncy blow-dry with subtle loose waves.
Other than a few feather-shaped drop earrings, Letizia kept her jewelry to an absolute minimum for the outing.
Writing for the Daily Mailtoday, Christa D Souza argued that Letizia’s gray streak ‘signifies a woman who gave up’.
She wrote: “My God Queen Letizia of Spain, 50, is beautiful. This skin. This digit. And that luscious brown hair and now with a single gray streak on one side. Although on the front of the hair, if I may be so bold, Your Majesty, are you sure you’re ok with gray?
Letizia smiled and waved to others as she attended the event. She wore black stilettos to the engagement
During the event, Letizia and Felipe attended the “Tiempo de Luz” concert at the Falla Theater today
The King of Spain had delivered a speech celebrating “the great Hispanic convocation”. Photographed at the Cadiz event with Letizia
Letizia chatted with a delighted well-wisher as she enjoyed the ‘Tiempo de Luz’ concert at today’s event
In 2021, the stylists told FEMAIL that Letizia “embraced her authentic natural beauty” by letting her gray hair show.
Celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith said: ‘Lockdown has helped Queen Letizia get used to her natural tones and she feels empowered and confident.
Queen Letizia looks younger and radiant with the shimmer of gray passing through.
“Queen Letizia is making a bold statement showing her gray roots in public as media around the world criticize her. Changing beauty standards mean that gray hair is no longer a taboo. Gray hair has become part of a person’s identity.
Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain shows off her natural gray streak while attending the 10th Promotion of Honorary Brand Ambassadors ‘Spain’ at the Palacio Real de El Pardo
Queen Letizia of Spain pictured earlier this month sporting a lock of her gray hair during an engagement
Letizia, who previously worked as a journalist, worked closely with the Royal Spanish Academy – which is the official institution that has overseen the Spanish language since 1713 – for several years.
The royal, whose father Jess Jos Ortiz Ivarez and mother-in-law Ana Togores are both journalists, met her husband King Felipe when asked to interview him about his job as a journalist.
Letizia’s media career has been long and began with a stint at the Asturian daily La Nueva Espaa.
Next came a role at ABC, a popular national newspaper that enjoys the third-largest circulation in Spain, before moving on to EFE and Guadelajara-based Mexican publication Siglo 21.
Back in Spain a year later, she worked for the Spanish version of Bloomberg, a news channel and agency specializing in the economy, before joining CNN+.
At the time she met her future husband, Letizia was working for the popular television channel 24 Horas, where she presented the popular evening news bulletin Telediario 2.
