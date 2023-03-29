Park Ridge Men’s Prayer Group to Hear Angel of Lower Wacker Saturday Chicago Tribune

Fashion
Patrick Doc Angelo wants people who live on the streets not to be judged.
They are human beings, they are children of God, he said. They are equal to us.
Angelo of Park Ridge, otherwise known as the Angel of Lower Wacker, knows many homeless people. For more than two decades, he ran supply runs to ensure Chicago’s homeless were clothed, fed and equipped with the things they needed to survive on the streets.
He will be the keynote speaker at the Park Ridge Mens Prayer Breakfast on April 1.
Angelo said he saw and heard instances of cyclists and motorists swerving to hit or scare people living on the street as if they were less than human.
They swerve like they’re going to hit them or they’ll shout obscenities out the window, he said. I don’t care if you’re a millionaire. This person is equal to us in the sight of God.
Angelo runs a nonprofit called Angel of Lower Wacker, but his work started as a solitary effort and stayed that way for more than a decade until a 2013 Chicago Tribune article about him caught on. more attention and help.
It was just me and I was doing Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, Angelo, a dental surgeon, said of his early days helping people. When the article came out, people wanted to help. I trained other people, so I coordinated it afterwards.
These days, Angelo and nearly 70 volunteers feed between 100 and 200 people every day, he said.
They work on Lower Wacker Drive like Angelo has for the past two decades, but also on the Eisenhower Highway and Roosevelt Road, Tent City, we do Clinton and Lake Street, we do Garfield Park, we do Humboldt Park and we do Lake Shore Drive. There are quite a few tents, you see, on Lake Shore Drive, Angelo added.
They distribute food, clothing, hand warmers, blankets and other essentials.
We have our own truck, we have heated showers, Angelo said. When it’s cold, we take people to hotels for a week, or to a shelter.
Obviously surviving winter is a major concern for people who live on the streets, Angelo said, but making sure people have what they need during the city’s intense summers is also key.
People know it’s bad in the winter, but it’s also bad in the summer, he says. When it’s 98 degrees and humid in Chicago, you have to change clothes more often than in the winter.
He estimates that the cost of relief efforts runs into the hundreds of thousands each year.
I think last year we bought maybe 20,000 or 25,000 hand warmers, he said. And that’s just one element.
Angelo said much of Angels of Lower Wacker’s funding comes from The Angelo Method, a business he also runs that focuses on helping people lose weight and treat type 2 diabetes. .
The Angelo method takes up most of his time, he says, but he also works two days a week as a dental surgeon and tries to spend as much time as possible with his grandchildren.
When I do a thing, I do it 100%, Angelo said of the demands on his time. And then I come to another. And when I do that, I forget the other. So it’s just that I’m able to focus on the job at hand.
He used the food company Newmans Own as an example to describe the relationship between The Angelo Method and Angel of Lower Wacker, where profits from one company go to support non-profit ventures.
The other idea behind formalizing his efforts with a nonprofit organization was to give the work more longevity, he said.
The expenses were getting so overwhelming, and if I get sick or leave, it all goes away, Angelo said.
There are many different approaches to helping the homeless population, ranging from trying to get people into structured programs that help them change their situation to basic support.
Angelo said his philosophy and that of his volunteers is simply to help them suffer less.
When you have someone who is really, really cold and hungry and we give you a jumpsuit and 3, 4 blankets, hot food and hot coffee, we were able to help them suffer less at that particular time of his life, Angelo said.
Although many people and organizations from government and the private sector are working to find solutions for homelessness in Chicago, Illinois and beyond, Angelo said he and his volunteers are focused on the here and now.
He sees grassroots help as an expression of love that is just as important as longer-term, more structural solutions.
Right now the thing we can do is help them suffer less, he said. When we feed and dress them, we let them know we love them every day.
Angelo said he wants more Chicagolanders to understand that people who live on the streets have the same needs and wants as everyone else.
I don’t want to be judged, you don’t want to be judged by anyone, he said. But we judge them, and we don’t know what their circumstances are.
Those wishing to attend the Park Ridge Men’s Prayer Breakfast can purchase tickets https://www.parkridgemensprayerbreakfast.org or email John Carbone at jcarbone@mclennancos.com.
More information about the Lower Wacker Angel is available at https://www.angeloflowerwacker.com.
