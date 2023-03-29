How Ugg Boots Became Fashion’s Hottest New Shoes





Of course, when a brand has such a successful and coveted moment, there’s a fear that the momentum will come to an abrupt halt. While ugly-chic shoes like Crocs or Salomons are all the rage in fashionCurrently, this will not necessarily be the case next season. Still, Frain and the Ugg design team aren’t concerned about Uggs becoming a fad; in fact, they don’t consider themselves part of the ugly-chic trend at all. We understand that the ugly chic shoe trend is popular and prevalent, but that wasn’t the case, says Frain. What we were doing is quite beautiful, thoughtful and done with great care. Connecting our consumers to the brand is really about authenticity, not irony. There’s a very big distinction between being ironic and being who you are and not apologizing. Uggs collab with Shayne Oliver Photo: Courtesy of Ugg/Noah Dillon To counter another kitsch and short-lived shoe trend, Ugg has also ventured outside of its traditional shoe territory. Going forward, Ugg plans to keep the excitement around the brand going in its handbag and apparel categories. (Telfar didshearling Ugg mini bags, while designer Feng Chen Wang collaborated on Ugg sheepskin jackets.) Our future holds more categories, and we want to keep innovating, Frain says. When it comes to shoes, the brand also plans to expand its assortment of more fashion-forward unisex models. We surprise people with products they don’t expect from us, says Frain. The label also has an eye on sustainable development initiatives: in 2021, for example, it launchedUggnew, a refurbishment program where one can repair the Ugg boots they already own. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and we have long-term goals and investments with our products made from reclaimed materials, Frain says. Whatever viral style Ugg plans to release in the near future, you can bet the brand’s collections will always remember its most iconic classic boot. Which means, don’t expect the release of a sleek, non-sheepskin sneaker or stiletto anytime soon. When we release a product, we really want it to feel good, says Frain. We don’t want to try too hard or be wrong. The brand has seen consumer hysteria before, so this time they’re doubling down on their polarizing comfy boot and supporting it with pride. Fashion can be cyclical, so brands that stay true to their roots and find ways to be in tune with trends are the ones that stay on top, Frain says. The Ugg boot is our North Star. It is something in our past that is a treasure and it is the key to our future.

