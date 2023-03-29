Carolyn Hax: future brother-in-law establishes extreme dress code for wedding





Comment this story Comment Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Caroline: When is it reasonable to expect a sibling to defend the family to a partner? Namely, my brother is getting married. The other siblings and I aren’t at the wedding, and that’s fine. Were all adults and were happy to just attend and celebrate. But the siblings’ partner sent parameters on what the family should wear. Not just a cocktail outfit, but a set of acceptable colors, patterns and materials and so on. And no, wear a black dress or suit. None of the options listed are ones we would choose on our own. (Think along the lines of, everyone should be wearing shimmery chartreuse or celadon, even though we’d look awful in shimmery chartreuse or celadon.) Is it reasonable to expect the brother or sister who is getting married to stand up for us and say, they’ll be wearing cocktail attire, but that’s all we can expect? Do we obey this dictate, or is there a way, without creating a massive fight, to say, let’s not embarrass anyone, but let’s choose our own attire? Horrible to Celadon: I would like to alert the sib that the settings have been received and noted, and they will be treated as suggestions, not run orders, thank you in advance for your understanding. But don’t ask Sib to defend you. Sib has his hands full right now with the delusions of grandeur partners. Re: Celadon: I’m not a fan of shimmering chartreuse, but I bristled at the framing of this question as engaged brothers versus family. Your brother is one half of the couple requesting this wardrobe, so talk about it like it’s something he’s in control of, not like it’s something his bride-to-be does unilaterally. Spiky: Ah. You’re right, and I bow my head in shame at feeding a divisive narrative. The only answer in principle is to treat it as the joint decision of the couples. This loving unity approach will also serve you, ironically, much later if your sibling develops controlling spouse issues and needs family support. Your position will be diminished if you have already taken sides. So yes, talk to Sib as an equal stakeholder. A small problem: there was no gender mentioned in the question. It is also better to prepare for the holidays and practice calming techniques now. There are 365 days a year. This wedding is exactly one of them. Wear what they asked for and work on a good relationship with your brother or sister. [Carolyn here: Only if cost isnt an issue.] I disagree with 365 days a year. They are adults and they must wear appropriate clothing that they choose. Bad idea to start the new relationship with the new in-laws thinking that they can make such requests and that they will be met. Good luck that will lead to more requests over the years. Begin with courtesy, but not by obeying unreasonable orders. If you give in to wedding wardrobe demands, does that mean you have to wear ugly Christmas sweaters if the new stepdad demands it? Marriage is not a costume party. Either way, Miss Manners would approve of Carolyn’s advice (and your instincts), but not the costume request, despite the fact that a general dress code, such as cocktail attire, is acceptable.

