President of Mount Mary University hosts dress design competition

Mount Mary University fashion design students learn to always listen to the customer.

In the case of a recent mission, their client was a little special: the new president of the college.

Isabelle Cherney took over as head of the Catholic School for Women last summer, but her official groundbreaking ceremony is Friday. Months before the big day, she asked the fashion department if a student could design a dress for her. The idea turned into a competition, with students and recent graduates from one of the school’s biggest programs vying to win the coveted project.

“I knew we had an exceptional department, and I thought it was a great way to showcase Mount Mary because, you know, grand opening isn’t about me,” Cherney said. . “It’s about what Mount Mary has to offer and showing what our students are doing.”

Cherney doesn’t consider herself a fashionista at all, take a look in her closet. Mount Mary assistant professor Elena Pitts did just that, snapping photos of the suits, sweaters and dresses that make up Cherney’s wardrobe. She shared the photos with the students for inspiration.

The designers also interviewed their client to get an idea of ​​who she is: what’s your favorite dress you’ve ever worn? Is your style more Audrey or Katherine Hepburn? Which necklines do you prefer? Sleeves? Prefer to dress like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama?

Cherney’s style is classic and understated, almost European, which makes sense because she was born in Switzerland. The social scientist gravitates toward neutrals with dark blues and reds thrown into the mix. She likes to wear scarves for a touch of print, but prefers solid colors.

The new president chooses two models

Five finalists shared sketches and presented their mood boards at Cherney last fall. She consulted with Pitts, department chair Ashley Brooks and clothing designer Donna Riccoan old one who rose to fame in 2008 for her $148 dress worn by Michelle Obama on the campaign trail. Ricco now works part-time as an executive member of the department.

Cherney struggled to choose a design. So she chose two.

For the ceremony, Cherney will wear a sleeveless sheath dress under an asymmetrical cropped jacket, both in cobalt blue. It’s the first custom design from Gigi Wagener, who graduated last spring.

Cherney will change into a long silk skirt and suit jacket for the evening reception. Shoua Xiong, a 2020 graduate, originally designed the look as a dress. Cherney requested that it be made into separate elements, a suggestion which actually facilitated the construction process.

Listen to your customer.

Wagener was also listening. She came up with the idea of ​​adding pockets to her dress, thinking the president would want a place to put his cell phone.

Mount Mary serves a non-traditional student body

In Cherney’s nine months on the job so far, she’s identified cutting the time to earn a degree as her top priority. It’s a challenge when the student body is different from most other four-year campuses. More than half of the students are considered low-income and two-thirds are students of color.

“They come from few means,” she said. “So it’s about finding the means. It’s scholarships. It’s fundraising.”

Offering financial support can make the difference between a student dropping out or graduating.

Wagener’s design degree had been in the works for decades. Her father died when she was 10 and the family struggled to make ends meet. To save money, Wagener and her sister spent summers sewing tops that they would wear the following school year. They learned from their mother and grandmother, both seamstresses.

When Wagener was in high school, her mother didn’t want her to pursue fashion in college. Wagener never knew why. She enrolled at Mount Mary University in 1998 and later dropped out when she became a mother.

But in 2016, before Wagener’s mother died, she urged her daughter to go back and finish her design degree. The following year, Wagener re-enrolled.

Xiong’s journey also included taking a break from studying because of children. She now teaches pattern making at Mount Mary, does alterations at Eva’s Bridal and runs her own clothing line.

The opportunity to design for Mount Mary’s new president was “an honor,” Wagener said. Cherney was kind, funny, and easy to talk to during fittings.

Cherney is also a good sportsman. She has already volunteered to wear her custom designs to the annual fashion show organized by the students of the school this spring.

But she won’t be there as a spectator. Look for her on the runway, modeling from head to toe, in what is believed to be a first for a Mount Mary president.

