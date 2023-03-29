India’s immeasurable influence on fashion





When you think of India’s influence on the fashion world, what comes to mind? Perhaps it’s the creations of contemporary talents like Naeem Khan or Ritu Kumar, or the subcontinent heritage imagined by Yves Saint Laurent, which comes to life in the long tunics, turbans and palm tree patterns inspired by Kashmir that appear in many of his collections. For many, the nations long standing status as a global textile supplier is the primary association. For others, India may recall the dress traditions of their own families, the saris of their mothers and grandmothers. A new book, Fashionable India (Rizzoli), edited by vogue Global Editor and Interior world Editor Hamish Bowles, explores the sartorial heritage of nations in a vivid, expansive and captivating form. It exemplifies a profound impact often unnoticed or distorted through the prism of colonialism while bringing to life a multitude of magnificent design stories from the 17th century to today. As Bowles says: India’s impact on Western fashion has been a complicated, multi-layered story of admiration, appropriation, exploitation and celebration. An ikat wrap dress inspired by the sari from Dries van Notens’ Spring 2010 collection. Courtesy of Dries van Noten Alexander McQueens fall 2008 collection, titled The girl who lived in the treefeatured a cream tulle gown with peacock lace appliqué. Photograph by Robert Fairer Essays by the likes of legendary fashion journalist Suzy Menkes, V&A curator Avalon Fotheringham and writer Priyanka R. Khanna delve into textile history, moments of dramatic influence (see: Indian Fashion at Court de Versailles) and offer colorful profiles of key voices. Bowles’ writing and vision envelop these contributions, which are divided into two sections: the first is a survey of India’s textiles, clothing traditions and crafts, the second a series of profiles of Indian designers and of those who have incorporated Indian influences into their work. Illustration, fashion photography, oil paintings and intricate typography enhance the narrative. And if you’re lucky enough to be in Mumbai this spring, there’s an accompanying exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center which just opened from April 3 to June 4. Readers will be transported and delighted by explorations of the ancient origins of cotton and indigo, the birth and spread of the legendary Kashmir shawl, and how traditional sarees influenced Elsa Schiaparellis’ couture drapery in the 1930s. Designer profiles tell the story of creative development, homecoming and fascination: Bowles talks with Dries Van Noten about his passion for Indian design and materials, Jean Paul Gautlier about his first impressions of the nation (through Hollywood films as a child) and details John Galliano’s 2002 Transformational Journey to New Delhi. Shefalee Vasudev spotlights Kolkata-based designer Anamika Khanna, who subverts classic Indian silhouettes with new shapes and punk references. Throughout the book, each author examines India’s global fashion influence through a critical lens, acknowledging complexity and often denied agency. A bridal set from the Anamika Khannas 2021 Couture collection. Courtesy of Anamika Khanna For me, the intended outcome is to reframe how we think about India’s position in global fashion history from a place that provided fabrics to a place that provided taste, a place that has really changed the way we think about clothing, the kinds of things we prefer to wear, the things we look to decorate ourselves with, Fotheringham tells me. India has provided new desires in global taste and clothing consumption. Not just the fabrics that fulfilled those desires, but the desires themselves. As you read the book, it becomes increasingly clear that India’s impact on fashion is immeasurable. (We wouldn’t even have colored cotton if it weren’t for India!) Looking at it in more detail, it was interesting to see how it spread to virtually every aspect of how people dress in this country, notes Caroline Rennolds Milbank, who has written a chapter on the saree in 20th century Western fashion. A two-piece swimsuit is as influenced by the saree as a ball gown. I loved this range.

